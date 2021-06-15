Smiles, excitement in Sonoma County as California fully reopens

Lora Brenner had never met the first customer who walked into her Santa Rosa furniture store on Tuesday morning, but the woman was so excited by the arrival of California’s long-awaited reopening that she gave Brenner an enthusiastic hug before she headed home.

“It was a nice way to start the day,” said Brenner, who has worked at Old Town Furniture on Fourth Street for 30 years.

Brenner said she and the customer, who bought a pair of vintage signs for her home in Arnold, “chatted for a while about how happy we were to not wear a mask.”

“It’s nice to see people’s smiles again,” Brenner said.

The statewide reopening allows businesses to drop social distancing requirements and capacity limits. People who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks.

Peggy Henecks, who lives in Carmel, began her 74th birthday celebration on Tuesday at Omelette Express in Santa Rosa, where she ate brunch outside with her sister-in-law.

Henecks said she’s thrilled to stop wearing a mask everywhere she goes, but she’ll gladly cover her face inside businesses where that remains the norm.

“I’m just going to follow what other people are doing and pull my mask down whenever I get the chance,” she said.

Barber Kyle Corbin of Santa Rosa’s Daredevils Barber Shop wore a blue surgical mask to work on Tuesday, but his clients aren’t required to cover their faces anymore, he said.

“It’s whatever makes you feel comfortable,” Corbin said.

Beginning Tuesday, the Fourth Street shop will allow customers who are waiting for haircuts to sit as close together as they’d like in the shop’s waiting area, according to Corbin.

Previously, customers had to wait outside or stay six feet apart with masks on if they lingered inside shop.

“There’s a sense of relief that we’re getting back to a little bit more normalcy,” Corbin said.

