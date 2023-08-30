Air quality across portions of the North Bay have reached dismal levels Wednesday morning as a red flag warning due to fire weather continues.

Smoke was visible in portions of the North Bay due to wind gusts, which reached up to 50 mph in higher elevations overnight, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Smokey morning in North Bay, as seen on the St. Helena webcam, due to fires 🔥 in #NorCal. This smoke is working its way across much of the #BayArea today. Don't be surprised if you see an orange tint to the sky or smell smoke in the air. #cawx pic.twitter.com/710mgJgJ22 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2023

The North Bay and the Sacramento Valley are directly in the path of where the air is flowing from fires in Oregon and Northern California, including the 4,616-acre Deep Fire in Trinity County.

See a map of air quality below:

“Since the weather systems are arriving from that direction we will have to expect at least some smoke continuing after today,” he said.

The air quality index is at a moderate level for most of the North Bay, according to AirNow. At this stage, when the air quality ranges from 51 to 100, the air is acceptable but there may be some risk for people who sensitive to pollutants. This is the level just above “good” on the index.

Portions of Mendocino County and the edge of Napa County is facing air deemed “unhealthy” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” At these levels, multiple residents could experience health effects.

However, the worst of the red flag day is over, Canepa said.

The red flag warning issued by the weather service Tuesday for Shasta County south through the North Bay’s interior mountains and Sacramento County will expire about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Red Flag Warning for the interior North Bay mountains is now in effect. Gusty winds and low relative humidities are creating elevated fire danger in the area. Do not burn outdoors! #CAwx https://t.co/eQh2ThSpS6 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 30, 2023

The warning was prompted by a low relative humidity and low expected levels of humidity increase overnight coupled with winds of about 15 to 20 mph.

Temperatures are also expected to peak in the 90s for North Bay interior valleys Wednesday, with Santa Rosa reaching 95 degrees.

Canepa said tough residents will likely not feel a huge change in relative humidity, which is expected to stay around 30%, the northernly offshore winds are expected to slowly decrease throughout Wednesday.

