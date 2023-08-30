Smoke from Northern California wildfires blankets Sonoma County, rest of Bay Area; worst of red flag conditions over, weather service says
Air quality across portions of the North Bay have reached dismal levels Wednesday morning as a red flag warning due to fire weather continues.
Smoke was visible in portions of the North Bay due to wind gusts, which reached up to 50 mph in higher elevations overnight, said Rick Canepa, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.
The North Bay and the Sacramento Valley are directly in the path of where the air is flowing from fires in Oregon and Northern California, including the 4,616-acre Deep Fire in Trinity County.
See a map of air quality below:
“Since the weather systems are arriving from that direction we will have to expect at least some smoke continuing after today,” he said.
The air quality index is at a moderate level for most of the North Bay, according to AirNow. At this stage, when the air quality ranges from 51 to 100, the air is acceptable but there may be some risk for people who sensitive to pollutants. This is the level just above “good” on the index.
Portions of Mendocino County and the edge of Napa County is facing air deemed “unhealthy” and “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” At these levels, multiple residents could experience health effects.
However, the worst of the red flag day is over, Canepa said.
The red flag warning issued by the weather service Tuesday for Shasta County south through the North Bay’s interior mountains and Sacramento County will expire about 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The warning was prompted by a low relative humidity and low expected levels of humidity increase overnight coupled with winds of about 15 to 20 mph.
Temperatures are also expected to peak in the 90s for North Bay interior valleys Wednesday, with Santa Rosa reaching 95 degrees.
Canepa said tough residents will likely not feel a huge change in relative humidity, which is expected to stay around 30%, the northernly offshore winds are expected to slowly decrease throughout Wednesday.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: