Smooth move: Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa upgrades to electric Zamboni

Long before he began doodling Peanuts cartoon characters, Charles Schulz was skating circles in a backyard rink his father made for him in St. Paul, Minnesota. Schulz held an abiding love of hockey until his death in 2000.

It’s small wonder, then, that skating — and, inevitably, ice-resurfacing Zamboni machines — made frequent cameo appearances in his cartoons. “In fact,“ his widow Jean Schulz recently wrote, ”he used the word Zamboni in 35 comic strips.”

Sometimes it was Woodstock, smoothing the ice in the birdbath. Once it was Snoopy, rumbling through the living room as a disapproving Charlie Brown says, “Zamboni drivers should not bring their work home with them.”

As recent visitors to Snoopy’s Home Ice in Santa Rosa have noticed, the world’s most recognizable beagle has himself a new ice-resurfacing machine, sponsored in part by Sonoma Clean Power, the public electricity supplier.

The rink recently unveiled a new Zamboni, powered with lithium ion batteries, to replace the 20-year-old propane powered model. With no combustion engine, the new rig is, if not silent, far less noisy than its four-cylinder predecessor.

While that propane exhaust was safe — rink workers monitored the air inside the chalet-style facility after each resurfacing, just to make double sure — few skaters will miss those emissions, and their attendant smell.

“I really appreciate that we’re not breathing the fumes, it’s huge,” said a 50-something woman, taking a break during a recent public skate.

“All the noise coming off this,” said Snoopy Ice program director Blake Johnson, as the e-Zamboni whirred past, “is due to the hydraulics and the augur” — the horizontal conveyor that picks up the snow that’s removed from the ice, which ends up in a “dump tank” at the rink, where it is then recycled.

In addition to its new source of propulsion, the new e-Zamboni comes with dramatically upgraded resurfacing features that will help reduce the rink’s utility bill.

Gone is an 80-year-old method called the “flood bar and towel system,” as Johnson put it, which employed a valve-controlled flood bar with pre-drilled holes which dispersed water then smoothed by a towel.

The new FastICE system, Johnson reports, features dozens of nozzles spraying water — “almost a thick mist” — onto the ice.

That water flow is controlled by a computer, allowing for a smooth and consistent application that “prevents the new ice-making water from trapping oxygen in the ice,” which can slow the freezing process, said Johnson.

This ice freezes in a much more dense state, “so we’re able to run our refrigeration at a higher temperature, and still have a better quality ice sheet,” he added. “A good amount of energy savings comes from that.”

The FastICE system produces a surface that is slightly harder than the old Zamboni did.

“Our more advanced skaters definitely notice it,” said Johnson. “Newer skaters “know it feels different,” even if they don’t know “what’s different about it, or why.”

The softer surface at Snoopy Ice favored figure skaters. A harder surface makes it just a bit trickier to land their jumps, he said.

Hockey players, for their part, prefer harder ice, because it’s faster, said Johnson, himself a defenseman in an adult league.

The new Zamboni has earned rave reviews during the 45th annual Senior World Hockey Tournament — over 1,000 players on 70 teams competing at Snoopy’s Home Ice from July 6 through Sunday, July 17.

Despite that intense use, and sweltering temperatures outside, the difference in ice quality is “night and day” between this and previous years, said Johnson.

“The ice has held up fantastically.”

That news would’ve delighted “Sparky,” as Schulz was nicknamed, who began the tournament, and who delighted in cameo appearances by ice resurfacing machines in his cartoons.

“Like everything in Sparky’s life, and because he like(d) funny words, Zamboni made it into the comic strip,” his widow Jeannie Schulz recently wrote. “In fact, he used the word Zamboni in 35 comic strips.”

(Jeannie Schulz is an investor in Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.)

In 1991, the Zamboni company bestowed on Snoopy its tongue-in-cheek “Top Zamboni Driver Award” for that year.

Playing it perfectly straight in a thank-you note, Charles Schulz assured the company that Snoopy “plans to display” the plaque “in his dog house proudly.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.