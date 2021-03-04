Subscribe

Beach Hazard warning issued for Sonoma Coast

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2021, 8:47AM
Ocean safety tips from the Coast Guard

Never turn your back on the ocean. You can respond more quickly if you see what's coming, said Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Shane Abold.

Know the weather forecast. “Just be aware of the hazards,” Abold said. “If there is a beach hazard statement, have a higher level of alertness.”

Don't get complacent. Complacency happens too often. People think they're in a safe spot when they aren't. A period of calm seas is often followed by large swells.

Watch your children. “The day when you're seeing that bigger swell isn't the day to have your kids playing in the cold Pacific Ocean waters,” Abold said. Hypothermia can set in after just a few minutes in the frigid ocean, especially for kids. Putting lifejackets on children can save their lives.

Have an escape. “Watch out for areas where you don't have an escape route,” Abold said, such as beaches surrounded by a horseshoe of cliffs.

Don't climb out on rocks or cliffs that are slippery or have water hitting them. Those are hazardous areas and rescues are difficult. “Boatwise, it's hard for us to get our assets in there, and it's a lot more dangerous for the rescuer as well,” Abold said.

Dry rocks may not be safe. Even if an outcropping appears dry, a larger swell could come in and sweep a person off a rock. “Watch any video of people being swept off,” Abold said, “and you can almost see it coming.”

Bay Area weather officials are urging caution at the beach Thursday, including along the Sonoma County coastline, as a large swell brings increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect through Friday at 3 a.m., for west and northwest-facing beaches. High surf may follow the expiration of the hazards statement Friday.

A swell of about 8 to 11 feet is expected, occurring approximately every 16 seconds.

Sneaker waves that sweep unsuspecting beach-goers into the ocean can be deadly, said Matt Meahle, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Cold water that can cause an involuntary gasp reflex or even cardiac arrest due to shock contributes to the likelihood of drowning during this season.

Multiple people have died this winter after being pulled into the ocean walking along Bay Area coastlines.

“Unfortunately, beaches tend to be one of our most deadly spots,” Meahle said.

People should avoid fishing from coastal jetties and venturing out onto rocks while the hazards statement is in effect, officials said. And as always, people should also never turn their backs to the ocean.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.

