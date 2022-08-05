Subscribe
Dr. Tony Sienz, right, gives Nathan Sheuermann of Windsor a monkeypox vaccine injection at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Monkeypox cases up 180% in Sonoma County, raising alarm as health officials hone public message

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2022, 1:04PM
In a line that stretched more than a block in downtown Guerneville, hundreds of men anxiously waited to get inoculated at Sonoma County’s first monkeypox vaccine clinic last week.

Though many had been there for hours, the mood was jovial, with groups of friends making jokes and eager to begin celebrating the 26th annual Lazy Bear Week, a popular fundraiser that attracts hundreds of hairy, gay men from across the globe for pool and beach parties, dancing and other social gatherings.

Some cheered after getting jabbed, others cried or became emotional, recalling painful memories of the AIDS and HIV crisis and its disproportionate impact on their community, as well as the discrimination and stigma it wrought.

But for James Juanillo — the first in line to receive a shot — it represented an opportunity for gay and bisexual men to be proactive against the virus, and to be viewed as teachers, not victims.

Juanillo, who owns a cottage in Guerneville and a home in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, lined up seven hours before vaccinations began shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

“All these people waiting in line are being responsible gay men, taking care of their community just by getting vaccinated,” he said. “The gay community is the point of the spear. We’re the most educated community when it comes to pandemics and contagious diseases … they shouldn’t stigmatize us, they should learn from us.”

Health officials tread lightly

On Thursday, the federal government declared the worsening monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, a move some critics say should have been taken sooner. The Biden administration has also been criticized for a slow rollout of monkeypox vaccine, leaving many unable to get a shot.

On Friday, county health officials issued a “letter to the community” aimed at raising awareness about the monkeypox threat. Local officials said there were now 17 confirmed cases of monkeypox infection among Sonoma County residents, a 180% increase since July 25, when the county reported six confirmed or suspected cases.

Officials said the “increase from the county’s numbers last week is suggestive of accelerating spread,” according to a draft copy of the letter to the community.

Jason Hough of Marina yells out his thanks to the health care workers providing the monkeypoox vaccine at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

The letter, signed by Health Services Director Tina Rivera, Public Health Director Gabriel Kaplan, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase and Deputy Health Officer Dr. Kismet Baldwin, stressed the importance supporting those who are currently most impacted by the spread of the monkeypox virus.

“It is critical that public health officials, members of the health care provider community and others in our broader community support members of the LGBTQ community and recognize that they are facing the greatest risks of this disease at this time,” the letter said. “While men who have sex with men currently face the greatest risk, a person’s sexuality and sexual orientation is not the route of transmission. Anyone who has direct contact, especially skin to skin contact, with an infected person can contract the disease.”

With gay men once again in the crosshairs of a global viral outbreak, health officials are trying to tread lightly, delivering public health messages that educate but do not stigmatize. It is a delicate balance that means focusing on the primary mode of transmission (close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact) and the scientific fact that anyone can get it.

Local health officials have acknowledged that the vast majority of monkeypox cases have been among men who have sex with men, but they emphatically point out the outbreak is not limited to gay and bisexual men.

“In California and the United States, there are people who are not men who have sex with men that have been identified as cases, so even though the majority have been, everyone should be alert and vigilant,” said Baldwin, who is in charge of the local monkeypox response.

Hundreds of people waited hours in line for the monkeypox vaccine clinic at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

Both Baldwin and Mase say the do not want public broad health messaging to publicly single out any “particular populations.”

However, they said the local public health agency has communicated to health care providers that “high risk” individuals can be vaccinated prior to exposure, technically known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP

When asked which high risk groups are being targeted for monkeypox PrEP, Baldwin explained gay, bisexual or other men who are having sex with men; those who have recently had a sexually transmitted infection in the past three months; those who have engaged in group sex, anonymous partners or visited locations where there may be close skin to skin contact.

“I think it should really be about knowing your risk and knowing how it's transmitted … and what the higher risk exposure is, if you’re skin-to-skin with somebody or you're in close contact and you're going to be … you could touch lesions or a rash and I think that's really the main thing, not the behavior.” — Dr. Kismet Baldwin

At the same time, Baldwin says she does not want to focus on behavior, as that could “lead to stigma and that’s not what we’re trying to say here.”

“No, I don't want it to be focused on behavior and making that the point,” she said. “I think it should really be about knowing your risk and knowing how it's transmitted … and what the higher risk exposure is, if you’re skin-to-skin with somebody or you're in close contact and you're going to be … you could touch lesions or a rash and I think that's really the main thing, not the behavior.”

Caught in a dilemma

Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, said public health officials are currently caught in a dilemma. He said about 98% of confirmed or suspected cases of monkey are occurring among men who have sex with men, a fact that can’t be ignored in crafting any public health response.

“But on the other hand, it's the stigmatization of a particular group that in the long run comes back to bite you,” said Swartzberg, who recalls public health missteps in the early years of the AIDS crisis.

Stigmatization, he said, “means you're going to have a lot of friction with that particular group … and that group is going to be right off less responsive to public health advice. It’s a difficult needle to thread.”

The official number of confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases stands 826 in California and 7,102, according to the latest data. But experts believe those official monkeypox figures are an undercount because of a lack of testing and surveillance.

Mitcho Thompson of Sebastopol said he believes he contracted monkeypox while attending San Francisco’s Pride festival in late June, where he helped set up an art installation in close proximity with other people. He said he simultaneously contracted COVID-19.

Sebastopol resident Mitcho Thompson believes he contracted both monkeypox and COVID-19 at the same time. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

But Thompson said he never tested for monkeypox, though he had all the symptoms, including the rash of pimplelike pustules that started on his leg but soon spread to his back, neck and arms. He said his outbreak was similar to chickenpox, which he’s had numerous times because “my adrenal glands don’t work and I have no immunity to chickenpox.”

Thompson said he believes it was “respiratory transmission” that gave him monkeypox, not sexual or intimate contact. According to the CDC, transmission may be possible through contact with respiratory secretions.

Left in the dark

For some, the effort to avoid open discussion about those who are most affected by monkeypox risks creating more confusion and frustration.

As a young gay man living in Santa Rosa, a man named Stevan said he’s grown tired of being left in the dark about the monkeypox outbreak. His frustration also includes his inability to get vaccinated. On Monday, he went to the Guerneville vaccine clinic after work but by that time it was too late — the clinic was offering only 250 doses for the event.

Stevan, who asked that only his first name be used to maintain his privacy, said he’s called the public health department numerous times and left voice mails but he doesn’t hear back.

“It just seems like they don't care, unfortunately, which has led to more stress and feeling frustrated/helpless,” he said in an email. “If California had a sign-up system like they do in DC and New York, it would help tremendously because then you would know when you would be safe and could at least see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Stevan said he wants the county to be more “transparent with the LGBTQ community” about its public health campaign against the virus. He said he appreciates that local health officials do not want to create stigma, but he added that the current public health approach is not the answer.

“They’re leaving people in the dark by doing that,” he said. “We're all adults, we all understand how its majority … how it's spreading. So I just don't understand why they can't just be open about it and explain it.”

Mindful of stigma

Dr. Jessica August, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease expert and consultant, said a public health strategy that ignores or downplays the current dynamics of monkeypox transmission can be dangerous.

August said she thinks local public health officials are trying to be mindful of stigma when saying that anyone can contract the virus, which she said was a scientific fact.

Infectious disease Dr. Jessica August gives Guerneville resident David Faurio a monkeypox vaccine injection at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“However, it is also scientific fact, by the numbers, that this is heavily burdening the population of people who identify as gay bisexual men who have sex with men,” she said. “And not calling that out, I actually think it's harmful, because the way that we need to protect the members of our community is through education in a thoughtful way.”

On Monday, August was among the physicians giving subcutaneous monkeypox shots to the hundreds of men who had waited hours for their turn. Up until Monday’s vaccine clinic, the very limited doses that had been obtained through state Department of Public Health were reserved for those who had close, prolonged skin to skin contact, “mainly intimate sexual contact with someone who has been confirmed to have monkeypox.”

Joan Acquistapace gives Guerneville resident Dave Hall a monkeypox vaccine injection at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

August said Lazy Bear Week the “perfect way to get the word out there and to do this in a supportive way where we are meeting people where they are.” A message tied to abstinence and telling people, regardless of sexual orientation, not to have sex or intimate contact won’t work, she said.

“We're not saying to avoid these types of things, we're just saying, let's do it in the safest way possible,” August said. “We want to support all of these things, we want to support healthy sexual health by getting people the tools that they need as soon as we can. Just like we want to support this population with things like PrEP.”

John Baird of San Francisco receives his monkeypox vaccine at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

August pointed to a page on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, titled “Safer Sex, Social Gatherings, and Monkeypox.” The web page offers numerous suggestions aimed at reducing the chance of exposure.

“It's things such as promoting virtual sex with no in-person contact right now,” she said. “It goes as far as saying have sex with clothes on when you're at these places where you're engaging with multiple partners.”

At vaccine clinic Monday, Tamale Ringwald, 52, came all the way to attend Lazy Bear Week. Ringwald, a former San Francisco resident who now lives in Puerto Vallarta, said the vaccine is not available in Mexico and extremely difficult to get in San Francisco. He praised Monday’s vaccine clinic.

“We are at the forefront of this outbreak,” he said. “It’s almost like queer people are getting a little bit of priority — that usually doesn’t happen.”

Ringwald said members of the LGTBQ community are eager to be active partners in the public health campaign against monkeypox. “We’re really good about spreading information like this,” he said. “Everyone I know is really on top of this. Everyone I know is coming to Lazy Bear early so they can get a shot.”

Swartzberg, the UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, agreed that a stronger public health partnership with the LGBTQ community is crucial in slowing the spread of the virus. But for that, he said, more vaccine and therapeutic treatments are need.

He said the failure to ramp up vaccine production for monkeypox, especially going through a 2 1/2-year COVID-19 pandemic, is a painful reminder of the lack of investment in public health systems.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration declared the growing monkeypox outbreak a national health emergency, which triggers more robust measures aimed at containing further spread of the virus.

The declaration comes more than a week after the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern.” Paul Kawata, director of NMAC, formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council, welcomed Biden’s declaration, calling it a “good first step.”

NMAC said federal, state, and local officials will need to conduct aggressive outreach in at-risk communities and not rely on “a passive approach to vaccine distribution.” The organization said that nationally, too many health departments are currently using distribution methods that require internet access.

“We need direct community outreach for this effort to work,” said Kawata in an email. “For example, in Montreal, they have tents set up in the gay neighborhood and are approaching passersby about the vaccine. That's the kind of outreach we need.”

NMAC said members of communities most affected must be included in public health planning and outreach.

Joan Acquistapace gives a monkeypox vaccine injection to Ryan Lely of Sonoma at the Russian River Health Center targeting high-risk individuals attending Lazy Bear Week in Guerneville on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, particularly in communities of color, will have their walls up due to stigma and distrust of the medical community and vaccines,” he said. “Being approached by someone who intimately understands those issues and can address them will be vital in getting through those walls.”

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

