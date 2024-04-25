Emergency personnel will be working Thursday around the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, but travelers don’t have to worry.

More than 10 agencies are participating, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in a simulated mass-casualty event to test the “planning, operational readiness, speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel in real-time,” according to a county news release.

A specialty airplane body will be used in a live fire drill during the exercise, which is the final event following three days of other simulations and trainings.

“This exercise ensures the safety and preparedness of our airport and community,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said. “This collaborative simulation with our mutual aid partners allows us to test our abilities, refine communication and put into practice our emergency response capabilities.”

Travel should not be affected by the drill, the release said.

The training is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration and occurs every three years at U.S. commercial service airports.

The drill will involve the following agencies:

Sonoma County Fire District

Sonoma County Sheriff

FAA Air Traffic Control Tower

FAA Flight Standards District Office

REDCOM

Fire 139

Sonoma County Department of Transportation & Public Works

American Red Cross/Red Cross Disaster Team

Transportation Security Administration

KaiserAir Santa Rosa Jet Center

Sonoma Jet Center

Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management

Aircraft Owners/Operators

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.