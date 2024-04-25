Sonoma County airport under emergency training drill all day Thursday
Emergency personnel will be working Thursday around the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, but travelers don’t have to worry.
More than 10 agencies are participating, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in a simulated mass-casualty event to test the “planning, operational readiness, speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel in real-time,” according to a county news release.
A specialty airplane body will be used in a live fire drill during the exercise, which is the final event following three days of other simulations and trainings.
“This exercise ensures the safety and preparedness of our airport and community,” Airport Manager Jon Stout said. “This collaborative simulation with our mutual aid partners allows us to test our abilities, refine communication and put into practice our emergency response capabilities.”
Travel should not be affected by the drill, the release said.
The training is mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration and occurs every three years at U.S. commercial service airports.
The drill will involve the following agencies:
- Sonoma County Fire District
- Sonoma County Sheriff
- FAA Air Traffic Control Tower
- FAA Flight Standards District Office
- REDCOM
- Fire 139
- Sonoma County Department of Transportation & Public Works
- American Red Cross/Red Cross Disaster Team
- Transportation Security Administration
- KaiserAir Santa Rosa Jet Center
- Sonoma Jet Center
- Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management
- Aircraft Owners/Operators
Staff Writer Madison Smalstig
