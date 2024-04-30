Photo Gallery: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival ‘Authors on the Plaza’

The 7th annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival returned April 26 - 28 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn. The festival features Authors on the Plaza, a free opportunity for locals to meet with some of the stellar authors participating in the popular Sonoma festival.|

Pulitzer Prize winners, New York Times bestselling authors and writers from around the country convened in Sonoma for the annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival on April 26-28 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

The three-day event featured authors and speakers covering a range of genres, including fiction, history, politics astrophysics and technology. Events also included a Students Day visit by authors to Sonoma Valley High School and the free Authors in the Plaza opportunity to meet some of the stellar cast of writers.

This year’s authors included Amy Tan, whose newest book is “The Backyard Bird Chronicle;” Irish novelist Colm Tóibín; Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life;” David Grann, author of “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” as well as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and presidential historian Doris Kerns Goodwin.

Festival founders David and Ginny Freeman first launched the event in 2018.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor