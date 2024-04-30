Photo Gallery: Sonoma Valley Authors Festival ‘Authors on the Plaza’

Pulitzer Prize winners, New York Times bestselling authors and writers from around the country convened in Sonoma for the annual Sonoma Valley Authors Festival on April 26-28 at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

The three-day event featured authors and speakers covering a range of genres, including fiction, history, politics astrophysics and technology. Events also included a Students Day visit by authors to Sonoma Valley High School and the free Authors in the Plaza opportunity to meet some of the stellar cast of writers.

This year’s authors included Amy Tan, whose newest book is “The Backyard Bird Chronicle;” Irish novelist Colm Tóibín; Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life;” David Grann, author of “The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder,” as well as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and presidential historian Doris Kerns Goodwin.

Festival founders David and Ginny Freeman first launched the event in 2018.