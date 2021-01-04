Sonoma Coast drowning victim identified as Petaluma man, search continues for his missing children

Sonoma County authorities have identified the man who died Sunday when powerful surf pulled his young family into the ocean at Blind Beach, as the search continued Monday for his two missing children, ages 4 and 7, who were lost in the water.

The father, Michael Wyman, 40, of Petaluma, had recently relocated with his family to Sonoma County.

He and his wife were visiting the sandy beach south of Goat Rock on Sunday afternoon during several days of high waves when they were knocked off their feet and swept into the churning surf around 2:30 p.m., California State Park personnel said.

Wyman reportedly had a hold of one of his children but lost his grasp before both were sucked into the waves. His wife, who clambered to safety, and bystanders eventually were able to recover Wyman from the water. They attempted to resuscitate him before emergency personnel arrived and took over, but no sign of the children has been found save for a jacket that washed ashore.

Supervising Sonoma Coast Ranger Damien Jones said Monday that rangers had walked the entire stretch of Blind Beach and Goat Rock Beach on Monday morning and were patrolling from the bluffs in the event either child was spotted.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 also was on standby through the morning with hopes of getting a break in the weather that would allow them to fly the area and help with the search, pilot Nigel Cooper said. That break came around midday, department spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

But because of treacherous ocean conditions, officials urged visitors to steer clear of the coast Monday, including anyone who might be inspired to try to help.

“It’ very dangerous, and we don’ want to have any more drowning victims,” Wood said.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.