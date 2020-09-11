Sonoma County air quality ’very unhealthy’ Friday morning, may improve later today

Sonoma County was under yet another Spare the Air Alert Friday and air quality has moved into the “very unhealthy” zone.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District forecasts have skies returning to moderate levels Saturday.

Check air quality in your area here.

The alert, the 25th in a row, prohibits wood burning and urges residents to stay inside as much as possible.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to avoid physical activities outdoors. Everyone else should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep outdoor activities short and consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Areas further north including Ukiah are expected to have “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air Friday.

The federal forecast has Sonoma County and surrounding areas improving to the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” later today from the “very unhealthy” currently monitored on Friday morning.

Winds should clear out some of the smoke for Saturday, reducing the air quality danger to “moderate.”

