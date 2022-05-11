Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approves 45-day ban on new vacation rentals while weighing additional regulations

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has approved a 45-day ban on new vacation rentals in many unincorporated parts of the county while it weighs additional regulations for short-term rentals.

In a public meeting on Tuesday, the board unanimously agreed to put an immediate pause on issuing new vacation rental permits.

Officials say the moratorium is needed to prevent a run on permits ahead of the proposed vacation rental regulations, which could include limiting the number of rentals allowed in certain neighborhood and prohibiting new rentals in others.

The board is set to vote on the updates to its current vacation rental ordinance in August.

Since announcing a March 17 public hearing on the proposed restrictions, county officials said they’ve already received over 100 vacation rental permit applications. The county normally receives around 10 applications a month.

The moratorium, which is now in effect, does not apply to areas along the coast that are regulated by the California Coastal Commission. The coast would also be exempt from any permanent county caps on new rentals.

To prevent an “over-concentration” of rentals in some neighborhoods ahead of the proposed regulations, officials will only process pending applications that were received on or before March 17 for permits outside of city limits in county districts 1, 4 and 5. That includes west county, north county and Sonoma Valley, where vacation rentals are most popular.

For districts 2 and 3, permit applications received on or before Monday will still be processed.

The rest of the applications will remain on hold until the moratorium expires.

The board could decide to extend the moratorium, for now set to end late next month, to reach its vote on the proposed regulations on Aug. 2.

During Tuesday’s meeting Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents west county, acknowledged that vacation rentals are key part of the tourism industry in her district but said additional restrictions are needed to address residents’ concerns.

“We (have to) find some way of really balancing economic vitality, of which tourism especially in west county is absolutely critical, with quality of life and preservation of our residential neighborhoods,” Hopkins said.

The new rules would cap short-term rentals to 5% of single-family homes in some communities where there are worries about protecting available housing stock and preserving “neighborhood character.” Other communities could see permanent prohibitions on new rental permits.

Additionally, the board is considering a system to license vacation rentals to help alleviate neighbors’ concerns about parking, noise and public safety by making it easier to enforce vacation rental regulations. The county would also launch a 24/7 hotline to respond to complaints.

According to a recent economic study commissioned by the county, there were an estimated 2,459 local short-term rentals in 2021, making up 2% of the roughly 138,945 single-family homes in the county. About 1,485 of the rentals were in unincorporated areas, where the new regulations would take effect.

