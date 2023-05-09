The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a new labor agreement with its largest employee union.

The vote, taken Tuesday, concludes months of negotiations.

Why it matters: Service Employees International Union Local 1021 represents about 2,300 of the county’s roughly 4,000 employees — the largest local government workforce in the North Bay. The contract will be in effect from May 9, 2023, to Feb. 28, 2026.

The agreement is one of several labor contracts the county is negotiating this year, setting the tone for other ongoing talks.

Contract highlights:

All employees will receive a 13.5% cost-of-living adjustment over three years, with a 5% increase in the first year, a 4.5% increase in the second year and a 4% increase in the third year.

About 64% of SEIU-represented employees will also receive a one-time equity increase designed to bring compensation closer with other comparable counties and cities. The equity increase will average 4%.

Extra-help employees who are intended to work in temporary or seasonal capacities, including election poll workers, will receive more benefits, including raising the cap on sick leave to 96 hours.

Bilingual pay for fluent speakers will increase from $1.15 per hour to $1.50 per hour.

The county will increase its contribution toward health care premiums by up to 5% in the second and third years if costs rise.

What union leaders had to say:

“I’m overjoyed we were able to secure the best contract our bargaining unit has ever seen,” said Jana Blunt, former president of the county’s SEIU 1021 chapter, who led negotiations and recently started a new job outside county government. “It’s going to go a long way in reversing the county’s worrying recruitment and retention issues. Who really wins at the end of the day is the community we’re so proud to serve.”

What county leaders had to say:

“Closing up a contract is always a cause for celebration,” said Supervisor Chris Coursey, board chair. “This is the first of many. I look forward to celebrating about 11 more times in the coming weeks.”

“I am so excited to have this deal and I really believe it is time to in invest in our human infrastructure in Sonoma County,” said Supervisor Lynda Hopkins.

