Tuesday’s meeting of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors was a fairly typical example of the vital but slow-moving wheels of government, with discussions of waste disposal site expansion, enhanced fire protection and a living wage policy affecting the county’s lowest paid workers.

Then came the hate, as the meeting was hijacked by a series of racist and antisemitic comments delivered via the Zoom feed. Board Chair Chris Coursey, a former Santa Rosa mayor and veteran Press Democrat reporter and columnist, called Tuesday afternoon “the worst I’ve had to deal with in my time on boards.”

It was an escalation of a recent trend that has county officials discussing options for curtailing offensive speech without trampling on public access.

“Yesterday was definitely an escalation of hate and vile, racist, antisemitic content,” Supervisor James Gore told The Press Democrat. “And even things like people trying to read out supervisors’ home addresses. We’ve seen this group, whatever it is, pop up a few times over last two or three months. But yesterday was kind of the pinnacle of disgust.”

Prior to the COVID pandemic, people who didn’t want to attend or comment in person could watch supervisors’ meetings and submit written comments via the Granicus platform. That changed when public health orders suspended in-person meetings and Sonoma County, like most others in the U.S., pivoted to participatory Zoom connections.

The model has proved popular even as the pandemic has ebbed. Online access allows a wider cross-section of people to participate in public meetings, including those who for whatever reason are unable to do so in person.

Tuesday’s fiasco exposes the system’s vulnerabilities.

Antisemitic, racist and anti-immigrant rhetoric punctuated the afternoon, dragging out the board’s last three items and consuming a late portion of the meeting reserved for comment on items not on the board’s agenda.

It echoed an incident in July 2020, when two high-placed officials in the county Department of Health, both of them Black women, were subjected to a torrent of racial slurs and images of lynchings flooding their computer screens as they led a Zoom forum focused on homelessness.

When the slurs began to come in Tuesday, Coursey announced that if anyone were to use racist language or issue personal attacks, he would warn them with the word “stop.” If they continued, he would cut them off.

Courtney shouted “stop” multiple times over the rest of the meeting, but it did little to dissuade the intrusive callers. When the time came for general public comment, the chair limited online speakers to 30 seconds while preserving a 2-minute limit for in-person comment. That only seemed to inflame the trolls.

Some of them disguised their intentions, pretending to weigh in on substantive issues such as removing the peace officer status of park rangers, then sneaking in a racist slur or shouting an epithet before Coursey or board clerk Marcie Woychik could cut them off.

“One was talking about labor stuff, and I knew he knew nothing about it,” said Maddy Hirshfield, who attended the meeting as a representative of the North Bay Labor Council. “Then at the end he said, “F**k the Jews.”

She apologized for repeating the phrase to a reporter.

The situation created an uncomfortable tension in the board chambers, filled with about 60 people, where a state of suspended dread existed as speakers unmuted themselves on Zoom and began to talk.

One man called in a half-dozen times or more, sometimes using the name Lowe, sometimes other names — though his voice was recognizable. He repeatedly accused Coursey of infringing on his rights under the Brown Act, California’s open meetings law, before spewing out hate speech. It may have been this person who directed listeners to the website for a dramatic series that lends a pro-Hitler spin to World War II and dismisses the Holocaust.

Some people who participated in Tuesday’s meeting with legitimate intentions expressed condemnation of what was unfolding.

“I really apologize for what you are having to listen to today,” said a man identifying himself as Joe Lieber, who called in to comment on redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center in Sonoma Valley.

Coursey also recognized the hurt the hateful and offensive messages may have caused.

“We had staff who regularly monitor the meeting in back offices who were visibly upset,” he said. “It would be one thing if us five elected people were listening to this alone. We’re not. This gets broadcast out into the community.”

No single person seemed to be targeted by the vitriol, but most who watched it unfold are convinced there had been a coordinated effort to organize the trolls. Who was behind it is unclear.