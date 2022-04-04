Sonoma County Board of Supervisors to vote on resolution opposing Koi Nation’s casino

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set to vote on a resolution that opposes the Koi Nation’s proposed casino and resort and questions the tribe’s historical ties to Sonoma County.

The vote, scheduled for Tuesday, comes after five federally recognized Sonoma County tribes wrote to the board urging supervisors to pass a resolution opposing the Koi Nation’s $600 million project on Windsor’s southeastern outskirts.

The letters argue that the nation’s roots are in the Lower Lake area of Lake County and that allowing a Koi Nation casino in Sonoma County would violate federal law.

“Koi Nation's attempts to manufacture a connection to Sonoma County are an affront to Sonoma County tribes such as our own, who have an extensively documented presence here,” the Lytton Rancheria’s letter states.

Letters from the Cloverdale Rancheria, Graton Rancheria and Dry Creek Rancheria all use the same language and are all dated Feb. 18. The Kashia Rancheria submitted a similarly worded resolution, dated Feb. 12, to the county.

The resolution coming before the board echos that language, and refers to the Koi Nation as a “Non-Sonoma County Tribe” in the resolution’s title.

Representatives of the Koi Nation could not be immediately reached for comment Monday morning.

The Koi Nation is one of 109 federally recognized Indigenous tribes in California and is part of the southeastern Pomo people of Sonoma County. Most of its 90 members live in Sonoma County.

In September, 2022, the Koi Nation announced its plans to build the Shiloh Resort & Casino on a 68-acre vineyard on Shiloh Road, southeast of Windsor.

This map shows the proposed location of the Koi Nation’s casino and resort near Windsor. (Dennis Bolt / for The Press Democrat)

Plans include 2,500 slot and other gaming machines, a 200-room hotel, six restaurant and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa. The Koi Nation has partnered with the Chickasaw Nation, a much larger tribe that owns 23 casinos in Oklahoma.

If built as designed, the project would rival the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria casino outside Rohnert Park, which has the largest gaming floor in the Bay Area.

The resolution is poised to come before the board Tuesday morning as part of supervisors’ consent agenda. The consent agenda is typically used for items the board does not expect to discuss before voting, however supervisors can request an item be set aside for discussion or comment before voting.

The Koi tribe was known as the “Lower Lake Rancheria” until a name change in 2012 to better reflect their cultural heritage.

The tribe signed two treaties in 1851 and 1852 that were supposed to give them land, but those treaties failed to be ratified in Congress, and the Koi people were essentially left landless and squatting on the island, according to Dino Beltran, the tribe’s vice chairman.

In 1916, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs purchased the “Purvis Flat,” a 141-acre tract in Lake County, which became the Koi Nation’s Rancheria, according to a tribal history outlined in a 2019 court case.

That land, however, was “uninhabitable,” according to Beltran, with no water and soil that couldn’t support crops.

“So no one lived there,” Beltran told The Press Democrat in an September 2021 interview.

In 1947, the Bureau ordered Koi families to either live on the property or lose their rights to it. By 1950, only seven tribal members and their families remained on the rancheria.

In 1956, “the federal government sold off the Koi Nation’s land and treated the tribe as if it no longer existed,” according to the 2019 case.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.