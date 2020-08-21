Sonoma County braces for long fight against Walbridge fire

An exhausted and determined force of mostly local firefighters tried to strengthen their defense Thursday against two main fronts of the 20,000-acre Walbridge fire threatening communities west of Healdsburg and along the Russian River outside Guerneville in Sonoma County.

Declaring the Walbridge fire the most critical of many major blazes in the region, Cal Fire officials began mustering a significant air attack, including a converted 747 Global Supertanker, the largest aerial firefighting air tanker in the world.

Four days into the grueling firefight, the sights and sounds of the growing air fleet signaled a much longed-for infusion of help keeping the Walbridge blaze from spreading into more populated areas. Still, an uncounted number of homes and ranches in forested communities have been destroyed this week.

Yet the local firefight continues to be stretched thin by an extraordinary demand for the state’s firefighting resources, taxed by nearly two dozen major fires threatening life and property across the state.

Shana Jones, Cal Fire chief over the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, where 215,000 acres were burning by Thursday night, acknowledged she had limited resources at her disposal to battle wildfires active in five counties.

"It's going to take time. This is a very large fire. It's one of many in the state of California, and honestly our resources are stretched ... very far," Jones said during the public briefing, her voice unsteady. “So please be patient. We're working hard to put out the fire so that we can get you back in your homes.“

The spread of the fire already has jeopardized public infrastructure, including cell towers and signal repeaters at high elevations atop Mount Jackson and Meyers Grade, located in separate burn zones, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said.

Fire crews were preparing to make a stand at critical Sonoma Water sites near Wohler Bridge on the Russian River in Forestville, facilities that help supply about 600,000 consumers in Sonoma and northern Marin counties.

County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said the water could be produced using generator power if electrical equipment is damaged by the fire.

But he and Sonoma Water staff have urged residents to make it easier for the water agency and its suppliers by using only what is necessary so that water storage tanks can be filled for drinking water and fire protection.

All told, the fires in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties were collectively burning across 215,000 acres so far, a complex of blazes that erupted after a two-day lightning storm that was thunderous and mostly dry. The Meyers fire burning near the Sonoma Coast was holding at about 3,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

All told, officials said 480 structures had burned, 125 were damaged and 30,500 remained threatened by the fires, which were entirely uncontained and burning out-of-control.

Thursday night, Cal Fire indicated its firefighting force for the three counties had nearly doubled in the past 24 hours, with 1,059 personnel as the fires burned into a fifth day.

In contrast, by day three of the 2019 Kincade fire that hit Sonoma County last October, the state had put 2,830 firefighters on the lines. That force stopped the Kincade from burning into Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa, holding the blaze at below 78,000 acres — less than half the size of the fires a much smaller force is battling now.

“There is no more equipment out there — you’ve heard it for three days now,” said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner, who serves as an operational coordinator for the county during major wildfires. “The people out on the line have been out on the line since it started. They are still out there. It’s a very difficult situation.”

Gossner said that 20 local strike teams were deployed to fight fires outside the county, further depleting the local force.

More than 27,000 Sonoma County residents were under evacuation orders or warnings as of Thursday night, including 12,000 residents of Healdsburg.

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said late Thursday the Walbridge fire was “testing the line” at Sweetwater Springs Road.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a fresh start on the southern edge of the fire snaked its way uphill less than a quarter mile from an abandoned mercury mine along Sweetwater Springs Road.

Ash rained from the sky as the fire line grew slowly despite a gentle breeze that pushed the smoke north and west.

Residents in the area said several structures, hidden by long and winding gravel driveways, were lost overnight.

Two PG&E crewmen applied fire retardant to as many power poles as they could get to ahead of the advancing flames, aiming to prevent road blockages due to downed equipment.