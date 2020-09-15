Sonoma County community rallies around owners of popular Penngrove fruit stand torched by fire

Rows of nuts and produce that line the entrance to Palace of Fruit in Penngrove were charred and black on Monday, full of singed fruit and melted perishables bearing the scars of a car that plowed into the beloved market setting it on fire.

There was nothing inside the fruit stand that wasn’t touched by flames or blackened by smoke. The northern end of the market was boarded up to cover the gaping hole left by the vehicle that crashed into the store after 3 a.m. Saturday, minutes after the driver had evaded police in a high-speed pursuit.

The Infiniti sedan, carrying four people, sparked a fire that engulfed the market in flames and thick smoke after the car’s fuel tank ruptured. Police were able to rescue the occupants, with three experiencing minor to major injuries, but firefighters think the popular market building will be declared a total loss.

A huge outpouring of support has followed, overwhelming Palace of Fruit owners Ken Ebertus and his wife, Gina, as they begin the arduous road to rebuilding a landmark fruit stand that for decades has been a staple of southern Sonoma County.

As of Monday night, a crowdfunding campaign online has amassed more than $22,200 from about 400 donors, providing instant relief for the Ebertus family while they navigate insurance claims and pay for six longtime employees.

“It touches you here,” Ebertus said, his voice hoarse as he tapped on his heart. “It’s been my whole life. It’s the only thing I know.”

Help for Palace of Fruit What: Twin Oaks Roadhouse is donating 25% of food sales to help Palace of Fruit recover Where: 5475 Old Redwood Hwy, Penngrove When: Friday through Sunday, from noon to 9 p.m.

The family-run fruit stand has been owned by the Ebertus clan for 62 years. It’s a living relic of more romantic times when shoppers were known by name and checkout was as simple as holding up groceries and adding them to a tab that was paid later.

Ebertus is the youngest child of German immigrants who bought the open-air market in 1958. He took over for his father, Werner, over 30 years ago.

His life is so deeply intertwined with Palace of Fruit that his baby crib was once housed in the back office. Ebertus said the only jobs he’s ever held were at the fruit stand.

He goes to a produce market in Oakland three times a week to buy his inventory, and sometimes will pick up a single item just to fulfill a customer’s request, he said. He went Monday morning to ensure he had enough inventory to take care of the restaurants who rely on wholesale orders from the Palace.

“The money’s not always great, but you’re doing it for the people,” Ebertus said.

Josh Green, a 21-year employee who manages inventory for the Palace, lives on the property and called Ebertus at his west Petaluma home early Saturday morning when he was jarred awake by the crash and saw what was happening.

CHP officers ended the initial pursuit for safety reasons once the car, driven by 19-year-old Christopher Anaya at speeds over 90 mph, exited Highway 101 in Cotati. But CHP spokesman David deRutte said it was a good thing they continued following.

Within minutes, they arrived at the burning fruit stand where they could hear the young passengers inside the vehicle screaming for help.

“The doors were pinned,” deRutte said. “It could have been four fatalities because they couldn’t get out.”

Anaya was arrested on felony evading and reckless driving charges. He told an officer he was the designated driver, but it was not clear if the passengers were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, deRutte said.

Recognizing just how much worse it could have been, Gina Ebertus was glad it was the fruit stand that was hit and not one of the adjacent homes.

On Monday, loyal customers stopped by to see the damage with their own eyes and to comfort the Ebertus family. Some even brought meals.

George De Witt of Petaluma grew up in Penngrove and remembers racing down Old Redwood Highway long before it linked with McDowell Boulevard. Palace of Fruit was the landmark starting line for teens who would joy ride on the once quiet road. Now it’s a bustling thoroughfare, and De Witt said he was surprised such a crash didn’t happen before.

De Witt and his wife were driving back from the coast and wanted to see the damage themselves.

“It’s a place we would miss,” De Witt said. “Everybody knows of the Palace of Fruit. You could always count on it.”

Ken Ebertus intends to rebuild the storefront, but knows it’ll be a fraught process.

But employees like Green are confident the community would continue to show support. In addition to the crowdfunding campaign, nearby Twin Oaks Roadhouse eatery is hosting a dining event this weekend for the fruit market and will share 25% of food sales to help with the rebuild.

“There’s only good that’s going to come out of this,” Green said. “Nothing will stop the Palace of Fruit from opening.”

Staff Columnist Chris Smith contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.