A Sonoma County correctional deputy is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning on gun-related charges that could end his career in law enforcement if he’s convicted.

Adam Marlowe, who is charged with one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon and transporting or manufacturing an assault weapon, is scheduled to appear before Judge Laura Passaglia in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Neither Marlowe, who is not in jail, nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Marlowe was charged on March 20 and he could lose his law enforcement certification in the state of California if he is found guilty.

His name was included with 19 others on a recent list of California law enforcement personnel, who are facing decertification in connection with serious instances of misconduct. Two former Rohnert Park police officers, who are believed to have been involved in an elaborate theft and fraud scheme involving confiscated cash and evidence, are also on the list.

State Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, authored legislation that was enacted in 2021, in an effort to prevent police officers who are fired or resign during misconduct investigations from moving to another police agency.

The criminal charges against Marlowe stem from a Jan. 7 report of domestic violence at the Windsor home of Marlowe’s girlfriend, according to information filed in court that came from the Petaluma Police Department.

The town of Windsor contracts for public safety services with the Sheriff’s Office. Per department protocol, because Marlowe is employed with the Sheriff’s Office, the Petaluma police investigated the matter to avoid the appearance of impropriety or a conflict of interest.

An investigation began Jan. 13 after Marlowe’s girlfriend filed a restraining order against him. She told authorities he yelled at her and held her against her will in her bedroom for about 10 minutes on Jan. 7.

Marlowe denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators. He said he was seated during an argument and his girlfriend was allowed to leave the bedroom whenever she wanted, according to court records.

Police seized several guns from Marlowe’s home, including a rifle that was singled out in the investigative document filed in court.

“The rifle itself was a black, white and gray camo-color. And there was no visible serial number,” officials wrote.

Marlowe denied owning the gun and surmised it belonged to the girlfriend, according to court records.

“After further discussion of the firearm, (Marlowe) ultimately admitted that it was his and is unsure whether it's lawful to possess this type of firearm in California,” police said.

On Feb. 15, Marlowe was temporarily suspended by the state Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.

