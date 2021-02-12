Sonoma County detectives seize cache of firearms, 100 pounds of marijuana in Santa Rosa

Authorities this week seized more than a dozen firearms, about 100 pounds of marijuana, ammunition, body armor and a stolen car while executing search warrants at two properties in southwest Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation by the Sonoma County Auto Theft Task Force, a multiagency group that specializes in vehicle theft investigations, and Sonoma County Sheriff’s narcotics detectives.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood said no arrests were made related to the searches Tuesday and that detectives are still working to identify suspects.

Detectives did detain, and later released, several people in the searches of a home and another property, Wood said.

Wood said detectives are still looking into whether the cache of weapons — including handguns, rifles and firearms with high-capacity magazines — and the stolen vehicle was related to gang activity. She declined to provide more details about the ongoing investigation, except that it’s in its early stages.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian