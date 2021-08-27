Sonoma County diversity director Alegria De La Cruz appointed to state Seismic Safety Commission

Alegria De La Cruz, director of the Sonoma County Office of Equity, has been appointed to the state Seismic Safety Commission, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.

De La Cruz, 45, of Santa Rosa has headed the county’s new equity office since 2020, and prior to that she chief deputy county counsel from 2015 to 2020. She served on the state Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 2011 to 2015.

De La Cruz, a former legal director for the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, graduated from Yale University and earned her law degree from UC Berkeley.

The state Seismic Safety Commission is charged with investigating earthquakes, researching earthquake-related issues and reports. It also makes recommendations to the governor and Legislature on policies and programs needed to reduce earthquake risk.

The commission is comprised of 15 gubernatorial appointees and two members of the Legislature. Appointees, who must be confirmed by state Senate, receive a $100 per diem.

