Sonoma County education officials sound alarm over worker shortages

“We have people who are going other places,” Kruusmagi said. “We’ve fallen farther and farther behind.”

Classified staff wages during the past decade or more have failed to increase enough to offset rising costs of benefits, she said, and with other businesses offering increased pay during the hiring crunch, competition is drawing workers away.

Kruusmagi said pay is a significant factor in this year’s much higher numbers of open custodian, secretary and campus monitor positions. Petaluma City Schools has 87 vacancies among classified staff, with 73 job listings posted, she said.

Many schools are trying to initiate or increase surveillance testing among staff and students, in accordance with a recommendation from Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase. But the backlog of tests requested from the California Office of Emergency Services has caused long delays, and most districts are waiting on tests to arrive. SCOE will store and distribute tests when they arrive in greater numbers, Herrington said.

“It’s one of those times in my career where I don’t really have an answer,” he said. “Across the nation, I haven’t heard anybody come up with a good solution or reason why.”

Every staff member with proper training, including him, is out running routes each day, he said. The company has boosted wages and advertising, but applicants are scarce.

Many parents have had to scramble as a shortage of school bus drivers has canceled or delayed routes. Windsor Unified School District is trying to fill five positions, while the West County Transportation Agency, which serves 17 Sonoma County districts, is short at least 25 drivers, said Chad Barksdale, executive director.

In addition to substitute teachers, schools are also struggling to procure other crucial staff and materials. Here are three other places schools are hoping for relief:

Sonoma County education officials have launched dual letter-writing and recruitment campaigns hoping to boost the amount of available substitute teachers and staff as schools scramble daily to fill vacancies amid severe shortages.

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, sent a letter to local legislators this month sounding the alarm about a lack of staff, a backlog of antigen testing needed to keep students in school and issues with the state’s new independent study requirements.

“Keeping our schools open and in-person has become a 24/7 job,” his letter read. “Our teachers and school site leaders are doing everything possible to focus on wellness and learning acceleration.”

In line with trends affecting schools across California, the shortages of substitutes and other staff has collided with the increased demands of COVID-19 precautions, making school a hectic and exhausting endeavor just a few weeks into the new academic year, school administrators said.

“I have been a superintendent for more than 10 years, and have led Wright Elementary School District through four years of fires, school closures and COVID,” wrote Adam Schaible, superintendent of the southwest Santa Rosa elementary district, in his letter to Healdsburg Democratic Sen. Mike McGuire.

“None of these prepared me for the unrelenting 24/7 crisis-level management brought about by the current conditions,” Schaible said.

Compounding challenges

It’s difficult to get a precise scope of how severe the shortage is across Sonoma County. But John Laughlin, head of human resources for the Sonoma County Office of Education, provided an estimate of how many substitute teacher requests are going unfilled across the county each week: anywhere from 20 to 50 positions, he said.

“This year's situation is unprecedented,” he said. “We already had a sub shortage (heading into this year) but what we know from the first few weeks of school is that it is worse than ever.”

Laughlin estimated that in years past, he saw about 10% of this year’s numbers of requests going unfilled.

Many substitute teachers are full-time teachers who have retired, and some have exited the system over concerns about their health in the classroom, Laughlin said. At the same time, however, demand for substitutes has increased during this school year as teachers and staff, like students, have to quarantine, at times, after COVID-19 exposures.

When a teacher is out and a substitute cannot be found, another teacher will sometimes double up with an instructional aide to help cover two classes, Herrington said. But often, other qualified staff are pulled off their jobs to fill in in the classroom.

Sometimes counselors are tapped. Many other times, principals step in.

“You’re talking about an elementary principal teaching a class all day long who’s not available in the office,” Laughlin said. “A lot of responsibility falls on a school secretary. Then, after the day’s over, the principal goes in and tries to be responsive to their emails and parents’ calls — the big and little things that come up throughout the day.”

Loretta Kruusmagi, a senior secretary at McNear Elementary in Petaluma and chief negotiator for the district’s chapter of the California State Employees Association, said that she has lost track of how much overtime she has logged so far this school year.

“When we can’t get people, it’s harder on the people that are left,” she said.

Dana Pedersen, superintendent of the Guerneville Elementary School District, said that the demands of contact tracing and enforcing other COVID protocols divide school staff’s focus from their usual academic and social emotional goals.

“First and foremost, schools’ focus should be on teaching and learning and providing support services and not all this health care oversight and noise,” she said.

Schools have at times resorted to asking students who work one-on-one with paraprofessionals to stay home if the person is out.

Debra Ryan, special education director for the Windsor Unified School District, sent a letter to parents of students receiving in-class support warning them that the shortages were affecting their ability to secure substitutes.

“In the event that the district is unable to secure appropriate coverage for your student to ensure safety, you may be asked to keep your student home until your student’s paraeducator is able to return, or until a substitute can be secured,” her Sept. 7 letter said.

Rebekah Rocha said her daughter, Gigi, a sixth-grader at Windsor Middle School, was presented with the choice to either stay home when her support staff member was absent, or to go into a special-day class, which is a self-contained special education classroom.