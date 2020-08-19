Sonoma County evacuation points

If you need to evacuate because of the Stewarts, Walbridge or Meyers wildfires, Sonoma County has made several evacuation points available to residents.

Residents may remain at these locations for a few hours while they wait to return home or find shelter. The Sonoma County Fairgrounds is open to house large animals.

The evacuation points are:

– Westside Park, 2400 Westshore Road in Bodega Bay

– Vets Memorial Beach, 13839 Old Redwood Highway in Healdsburg

– A Place to Play, 2375 West 3rd St. in Santa Rosa

– Schopflin Fields, 4351 Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa

– Ragle Ranch, 500 Ragle Road in Sebastopol

For more information, visit socoemergency.org/emergency/evacuation-centers/.