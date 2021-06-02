Sonoma County Fair to return July 28

In another sign this summer could bring a return to normalcy to the North Bay, the Sonoma County Fair is set to open its gates in July, albeit as a slightly smaller event and under a different name.

This year’s “Summer Fun Fest” will run from July 28 to Aug. 8 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. (The event will be closed Aug. 2 and Aug. 3)

Last year’s fair was canceled due to the pandemic, and organizers had expressed uncertainty that an event was possible this summer. But with county vaccination rates increasing and the state set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, officials decided to move ahead with a modified version of the county’s marquee festival.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to produce a fair,” said Becky Bartling, chief executive officer for Sonoma County Fair. “We’re excited bring back events like the monster trucks (show) and the rodeo that are real fan favorites.”

The fair also will host a junior livestock auction, garden exhibit, quinceañera expo, concession stands, live concerts and carnival rides.

The hall of flowers exhibition and horse races, however, will not be held at the fairgrounds this year, though the race meet is planned to take place at Golden Gate Fields in the East Bay, Bartling said. A date for the race has not been announced.

The fair will be capped at 10,000 attendees per day, to follow upcoming state recommendations starting June 15 allowing large outdoor events to be held without asking for proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

Bartling said the fair will begin selling tickets online on June 14 and is encouraging people to buy in advance.

For more information visit: http://www.sonomacountyfair.com/fair/sonoma-county-fair.php

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian