Sonoma County Fair’s 2023 season was a hit, official says

Sunday marked the last day for the Sonoma County Fair’s 2023 season.

Midday Sunday attendance was estimated to be 9% higher than the total 130,828 paid admissions the fair had last year, according to Rebecca Bartling, the Sonoma County Fair’s CEO.

The fair, which opened Aug. 3 and ran through Sunday, featured numerous events including rodeo and the fair’s first-ever gospel festival, and all the good, fried and weird eats fairgoers could want.

The Hall of Flowers exhibit, which featured 10 life-size, robotic dinosaurs in a nod to this year’s Jurassic theme, was a big hit this year, Bartling said.

She added that the rodeo, monster trucks and destruction derby all sold-out.

The youth livestock auction also had notable success. The event brought in $2.2 million, exceeding previous years including 2022 when it brought in about $1.9 million, Bartling said.

“We had more youth participating which is great,” Bartling added. “And that’s a wonderful thing because a big part of that the fair does is it encourages the continuation of livestock, agricultural production.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.