Sonoma County Farm Bureau letter reveals political divide over worker safety

It is just a two-page letter, but it represents a divide in Sonoma County politics.

On one side is the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, one of the most powerful institutions in a region known for its agriculture industry, and an organization that is not afraid to flex its political muscle.

On the other side are three of the five members of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, along with Mike McGuire, one of the North Bay’s two state senators, all of whom object to the way the Farm Bureau tried to flex that muscle earlier this spring.

At issue is the March 2 letter Farm Bureau board president Jennifer Beretta wrote to state senators asking them to reject Gov. Gavin Newsom’s nomination of Alegría De La Cruz, the county’s chief equity officer, to the state Seismic Safety Commission.

McGuire and the supervisors, Lynda Hopkins, Chris Coursey and James Gore, all say having De La Cruz at the table will provide the region with much needed representation on a key state commission.

De La Cruz, an accomplished lawyer experienced in working with farmworkers and other marginalized communities, has no professional experience in the technical aspects of seismic safety.

But she did play a pivotal role in disseminating emergency information to Spanish-speaking residents during the 2017 North Bay fires while an attorney at the Sonoma County Counsel’s Office.

“My role is to bring … an understanding of what people need during a disaster,” she said. “I have experience representing and serving populations that in many places have gone underserved.”

At odds with the Farm Bureau

Created two years ago, the county’s Office of Equity is responsible for identifying county polices that lead to systemic inequalities, recommending adjustments to how government services are delivered to prevent disparate outcomes, and boosting community input in county governance.

However she has found herself at odds with the Farm Bureau over her role as one of six county employees assigned to an ad hoc committee on farmworker safety led by the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management.

The committee is tasked with developing a policy that would establish when farmers and their employees, among other types of workers, can enter evacuated areas.

Farmworkers, led by the labor rights advocacy group North Bay Jobs With Justice, have been pushing for the Board of Supervisors to require employers to provide protections such as hazard pay and disaster insurance when workers require access to agricultural land during emergencies.

The group cites cites statements from farmworkers who say they feared for their safety as they picked grapes in areas that had been evacuated because of wildfires in recent years.

Beretta did not mention the issue in her letter, but in an interview with The Press Democrat she said De La Cruz’s seat on the ad hoc committee was ill-suited and was one of the reasons the bureau opposed her appointment to the Seismic Commission.

Her group, which represents more than 3,000 farmers and landowners in Sonoma County, would rather have the issue of access during evacuations be handled by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Agricultural Commissioner's office, she said.

“We felt there was some overstepping,” Beretta said. “We were told her job was looking at the county internally, not externally … her job is to work internally in the county of Sonoma County and not on our farms.”

Gore, chair of the county board, said De La Cruz was placed on the ad hoc committee because equity issues are at play when discussing worker safety. It was De La Cruz’s role to bring in community voices to help shape the county policy, he added.

“Any issue that deals with equity, Alegría definitely has a place,” Gore said.

The worker safety issue is not mentioned in the letter, which instead questions De La Cruz’s motivations for wanting to be on the commission, and whether she’ll have enough time to serve on it.

The letter also calls De La Cruz’s office a “failure,” citing the resignation of former Economic Development Board Executive Director Sheba Person-Whitley.

Person-Whitley, a Black woman who said a pattern of racial bias and microaggressions made working for the county untenable for people of color, resigned last October, about two years after De La Cruz was appointed to the lead the new office.

“Again, this is the very job that our local tax dollars are paying Ms. De La Cruz to uphold,” Beretta wrote. “Given the alleged racial bias and microaggressions within the Sonoma County government, the last thing Ms. De La Cruz should be doing is taking on more responsibility with a statewide board position.”