Sonoma County fire strike team to help battle Rabbit Fire in Riverside County

A Sonoma County’s strike team headed for Riverside County on Sunday to assist firefighters in this Southern California region in fighting the Rabbit Fire east of Moreno Valley.

According to the incident page for the CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department, 315 firefighters and 40 engine companies have been assigned to this 7,600-acre vegetation fire that was 25% contained as of Sunday.

Sonoma County Fire District Battalion Chief Rob Bisordi said the strike team, made up of one leader and five engines,** left for Southern California at 8:30 a.m.

The leader is from the Sonoma County Fire District, while the team of engines come from the Sonoma Valley Fire Rescue Authority, the Sonoma County Fire District, the Monte Rio Fire District and the Northern Sonoma County Fire District.

The Rabbit Fire was first reported on Friday as a vegetation fire that originated in Lakeview.

The fire was measured at 20 acres when it was first reported, “burning with a rapid rate of spread,” officials said.

An evacuation area southwest of Beaumont, not far from the point of origin, is in effect.

**Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a previous version, which incorrectly stated the make up of the strike team. It is composed of a leader and five fire engines.

