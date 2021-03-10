Sonoma County governments in line for at least $157 million in federal aid under newly passed stimulus bill

Under legislation pushed by President Joe Biden and passed by Congress Wednesday, local governments in Sonoma County are slated to receive more than $150 million in federal stimulus aid to shore up public coffers amid economic wreckage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden announced he will sign the bill into law on Friday afternoon.

Sonoma County is set to receive an estimated $96 million from the legislation, followed by Santa Rosa, Sonoma County’s largest city, which is line for a little more than $36 million, according to a chart posted online by the Democratic caucus of the U.S. Senate.

Petaluma is estimated to receive $8.75 million and Rohnert Park just over $8 million. Windsor should receive $5 million, Healdsburg $2.2 million and Cotati $1.4 million.

The sums represent the first direct distribution of federal aid money to local governments in Sonoma County since COVID-19 began sickening and killing North Bay residents and throttling the local economy a year ago. The long-sought relief was welcome to help plug gaps in budgets that have been battered by plummeting sales and lodging tax dollars.

The aid is “a big deal,” for Healdsburg with its tourism-based economy, said Jeff Kay, the city manager.

“Our revenues have really taken a massive hit,” Kay said.

Biden’s American Rescue Plan includes $350 billion for state and local governments, part of the larger $1.9 trillion package meant to support individuals and families, school districts, industries, public health programs and tenants, to name just a few of the beneficiaries.

It is the third federal relief package since the pandemic began, but the first to send money directly to local governments in Sonoma County, which missed out on previous disbursements due to the region not qualifying under minimum population thresholds.

As the pandemic continues, the aid is “very much welcome,” Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said.

County officials were devastated when the first federal relief package last spring unleashed $2.2 trillion in aid but capped distributions to county governments with more than 500,000 people. The county was over that population threshold as recently as 2017, but has lost ground since then in part from people leaving in the face of a series of catastrophic wildfires.

Sonoma County and city governments still received assistance from that program, the CARES Act, but did so through the state or specific federal progams like housing and money for COVID-19 testing. Those dollars didn’t even come close to filling the need, county officials said.

Sonoma County received $50.2 million in CARES dollars through the state, Bratton said.

“It’s like every disaster where you get reimbursed and you get these dollars to cover the expenses,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt, “but you realize along the way that everything costs you more.”

While the county and Santa Rosa have spent millions of dollars to respond to the pandemic, officials also estimated they’ve also taken in less in less revenue — equating to a combined $130 million in losses and unforeseen expenses between the two jurisdictions, according to the county and city.

After the CARES Act last spring, a politically divided Congress didn’t pass another relief package until December. That $900 billion package did not include any direct payments for state and local governments.

The county also is expecting $17 million from a state relief package to assist with virus testing, contact tracing and vaccine distribution, Bratton said. That money also will be welcome, she said, as county health officials have predicted they’ll need $40 million to continue the wide range of health and economic programs that make up the local pandemic response.

The county hasn’t identified funding streams to maintain that response after July 1, Bratton said.

While officials are still waiting for guidance and rules from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the new stimulus money can be spent, the bill’s language and early indications from the region’s congressional delegation are encouraging.

“It’s a little more flexible but I think from the county’s perspective they’re never flexible enough,” Rabbitt said. “The needs are different everywhere and the approaches are slightly different.”

Santa Rosa is looking for direction from City Council and the public on how to spend the incoming aid, city officials said.

Local allocations are unlikely to begin before the money is received. It wasn’t clear if the money would come in one deposit or several, a few county and city officials said.

But after months without substantive assistance, leaders in local government say the need within their communities is urgent.