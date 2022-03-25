Sonoma County hires new director of public health division

Sonoma County has filled a top position within its health services agency that has sat vacant for two years.

Gabriel Kaplan, a public health official from Colorado, started his new job Tuesday as director of the department’s public health division — one of five senior leadership positions in the Department of Health Services.

“It’s important that we get a strong leader in here who can be part of our executive team who can help provide the administrative support for the programs that are so needed to keep the work moving forward,” said Tina Rivera, director of the Department of Health Services, the public health division’s parent organization.

Kaplan reports to Rivera and is responsible for leading a range of programs including the county’s public health laboratory, the Coastal Valleys Emergency Medical Services Agency, special clinical services, COVID-19 programs, animal services, environmental health, and health coordination and disease control.

Rivera called Kaplan a “real collaborator” who will focus on strengthening connections with local health care organizations and providers. In his new position, Kaplan will provide “administrative cohesion” to public health initiatives and programs.

Kaplan holds two doctorate degrees in public policy and public policy analysis from Harvard University, a masters degree from Princeton University in public affairs and a bachelor’s degree in history from Columbia University.

Kaplan previously worked about 10 years in Colorado’s public health and environment department, and for much of that time he was director of the Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention Branch division of Colorado’s public health and environment department.

Before that, Kaplan worked as a legislative aide for former U.S. Sen. Harris Wofford, D-Pennslyvannia, and as a policy consultant for the government of New Zealand, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Rivera announced Kaplan’s arrival on Monday, in a letter to local health care providers and leaders. She said Kaplan would serve a key role addressing local public health disparities and inequities that became so apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaplan’s annual salary is $191,158.

The position of public health director has been vacant since January 2020, before the pandemic began. It was last held by Ellen Bauer, who now chief administrative officer of the West County Health Centers.

Rivera said that she’s been handling administrative duties for the public health division as well as for the behavioral health division, whose director, Bill Carter, retired at the end of December.

“I’ve been kind of carrying the public health division as well as the (Health Services) Department,” Rivera said. “It’s tough wearing several hats administratively.”

Kaplan declined an interview request.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.