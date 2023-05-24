> Have two “buckets of funding,” one for renewing projects and one for new projects, so the two are not competing with one another. The process should also take into account small and newer organizations who might face more barriers to a successful proposals.

> Require, for all those involved with funding decisions, training on different types of homeless service programs and on the Notice of Funding Availability that applicants for funding respond to.

> Consider a multiple-year funding cycle with annual audits and reporting to streamline the process and reduce the time and energy needed to make decisions each year.

> Review the scoring by staff of proposed projects before it goes to the committee and make sure the scoring is transparent.

Among recommendations that service providers made in their letter to the Continuum of Care board were to:

For years, a collaboration of Sonoma County governments, nonprofits and other organizations has struggled to marshal a cohesive effort to tackle homelessness, one of the region’s most expensive — and contentious — public concerns.

The Sonoma County Continuum of Care umbrella organization has been beset by criticism, including in a 2020 civil grand jury report, for mismanagement, and for being unwieldy and ineffectual. It has gone through at least four reorganizations since 2018, in one instance prompted by a finding that it had been illegitimately structured.

The Continuum of Care, or CoC, is federally mandated in regions that get federal homelessness funding and is supposed to coordinate and manage local homelessness policy, programs and funding streams.

Now, discord has erupted over a new committee set up to allocate millions of dollars for homeless services, even as the broader organization struggles to chart a new course.

Board members, committee members and service providers alike attribute the turmoil in part to the fact that the organization has continually had to reinvent itself.

“It's a new Continuum of Care board. It's set up differently than the last one. It has committees. There's different moving pieces and tentacles that didn't exist before,” said Margaret Sluyk, CEO of Reach for Home, a Healdsburg-based nonprofit homeless services provider.

The challenges crystallized during recent deliberations by the continuum’s new funding and evaluation committee as it sought to recommend which projects should get some of $6.7 million in homeless service funds next fiscal year. The continuum’s board is to consider the committee’s recommendations on Wednesday.

Just about nobody was pleased with how it went so far.

“It was a bad process. It was a perfect storm,” said Sluyk, who not only leads a nonprofit that applied for funds, but is also a member of the 17-member continuum board with a seat on its funding committee. “At every step there was some sort of big issue.” (She was not allowed to discuss or vote on the recommendations because Reach for Home had applied for funds.)

On Friday, service providers who had applied for funds emailed the board saying the process was “disorganized, lacked the information necessary to make important funding decisions and overall was disappointing.”

The letter, signed “Sonoma County Service Providers,” can hardly be dismissed as sour grapes. It was sent by Sluyk, whose nonprofit was recommended for $73,000 more in funding than it received this year.

In all, 17 service providers submitted 38 projects for next fiscal year’s funding. The committee recommendations include renovations at the county’s largest homeless shelter, street outreach to homeless youth, rapid-rehousing programs that give short- and long-term rental assistance and case management to people who are homeless, and a safe house for homeless victims of domestic violence.

The committee left about $575,000 unallocated, recommending, on a 3-2 vote, that it be used to fund permanent supportive housing and prevention programs.

Providers and committee members said the entire process was too long and too rushed — with complicated spreadsheets being continually revised and distributed at the last minute. They also complained that funding priorities were unexpectedly shifted, and that some providers didn’t get a chance to make their case to the committee while others were able to speak during public comment periods.

‘Dysfunctional’

During a May 3 meeting of the committee, its acting chairperson, Una Glass, a former Sebastopol mayor, called the process “dysfunctional.”

“I would hardly disagree with you on that point,” said another committee member, Don Schwartz, Rohnert Park’s assistant city manager.

Their agreement was noteworthy.

Schwartz had pushed the committee in a direction Glass generally opposed: to immediately shift the emphasis away from county staff’s recommendations and toward permanent supportive housing and homelessness prevention proposals. That shift was not adequately communicated, some providers and committee members said.

The funding and evaluation committee was created last August to assess and recommend projects for funding. It met four times from April 19 to May 11.

Schwartz, a CoC board member as well as a funding committee member, told The Press Democrat that his aim this year was to align the funding recommendations with the CoC-designed five-year strategic plan to end homelessness, which county supervisors adopted earlier this year. The plan called for a focus on prevention and permanent supportive housing to tackle chronic homelessness that soared locally during the pandemic.