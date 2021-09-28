Sonoma County Housing Authority opening housing voucher lottery Oct. 1

The Sonoma County Housing Authority is opening its voucher waitlist lottery on Oct. 1, according to a news release.

The lottery offers rental housing to low-income residents. Applications are due Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. if they’re submitted in-person or at 11:59 p.m. if they’re submitted online at waitlistcheck.com/CA085.

Sonoma County Housing Authority will randomly select 750 applicants who will be screened to ensure they meet the program’s income qualifications. Residents will be notified if they have a spot on the new waitlist by early December.

Applicants who are 62 and older, have a disability or already live in a unit under the Housing Authority’s jurisdiction will be prioritized.

For more information about qualifications, visit sonomacounty.ca.gov/CDC/Housing-Authority/Applicants/. Residents who have a disability and need accommodations to access these services can call 707-565-7500 or TDD 707-565-7555.

The Housing Authority’s offices, 1440 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, email scha.update@sonoma-county.org.