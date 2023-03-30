Nearly half of all Sonoma County households are struggling with the cost of housing, meaning at least 30% of their total income goes to shelter and utility costs, according to a new report from a local advocacy group.

That means less money for transportation, food, medicine, child care and other needs, the report’s authors found, presenting a significant and potentially crippling drag on residents’ path to financial stability.

The lowest income earners, local Black and Latino residents and renters, were more likely to struggle with housing costs, according to officials with Generation Housing, the advocacy group which produced the new report.

"Cost burden acts as a kind of tax on Sonoma County," said Joshua Shipper, director of special initiatives at Generation Housing, who on Thursday presented findings of the yearlong study on the effect of housing costs on the community.

The report sought to explore the budget constraints, cost-cutting measures and sacrifices cost-burdened families make to afford to live here and what that means for the health of the local community and economy.

Households struggling to pay for housing almost every month were six times more likely to not have health insurance than households that were financially stable.

About 1 in 3 families with young children said they couldn’t pay for child care and 1 in 4 couldn’t afford preschool.

“I think it’s clear the rent is too damn high,” said Óscar Chávez, president and CEO of Community Foundation Sonoma County, the county’s philanthropic hub, who moderated a panel with local executives and industry leaders.

The data was part of a broader conversation during the first part of Generation Housing’s Housing Solutions Summit that brought together about 150 local government representatives, housing officials, business and civic leaders at Sally Tomatoes in Rohnert Park.

The event comes as cities face increased pressure from the state to build more housing, particularly affordable, and as Generation Housing, a local advocacy group launched in early 2020, positions itself to become a bigger player in that push regionally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

