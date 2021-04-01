Sonoma County in for another near-record hot day on Thursday

Sonoma County is in for a second day in a row of near record heat Thursday before a low pressure system begins to cool things off for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service predicts a clear, sunny day with a potential high of 85 degrees in Santa Rosa — the record for April 1 is 88 degrees.

The hot day follows one where heat records were set in San Francisco and Salinas. In Santa Rosa Wednesday, the high was 81, just shy of the record for the record for March 31 of 84, set in 2011.

“This time of year when we get into the 80s records are in jeopardy,” weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson said. However, it hasn’t been uncommon to see a stretch of a few late March and April days with temperatures in the 80s, he said.

A trough of low pressure air moving into the North Bay could mean lower than predicted temperatures, Peterson said.

“We’re going to do a tug of war as we move into the day,” between the hot weather and the incoming cooler system, he said. “Today should be the last ’well-above-normal temperature day,’” he said. A high of 74 is predicted for Santa Rosa on Friday.

“We’re going to go back into that pattern that people are more familiar this time of year – little cooler, cloudier,” Peterson said. There is a slight chance of rain mid to late next week.

Records were set yesterday at the San Francisco airport, where a reading of 81 degrees outdid an 80 degree record for that day in 2011. A temperature of 87 degrees in Salinas was above the previous record of 86 degrees.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88