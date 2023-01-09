Sonoma County issues public health advisory in response to storm hazards

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase has issued a public health advisory in anticipation of potential high-water hazards resulting from days of stormy weather.

Some hazards that could result from rising creek and river levels include flooding of residential areas and being exposed to contaminated floodwater, according to a Sunday news release from the county.

Sonoma County residents should avoid going into floodwaters because they can contain hazardous debris such as downed power lines, human waste, medical waste, wild or stray animals, and objects such as lumber and vehicles, the county said.

Additionally, exposure to contaminated flood waters can cause skin rashes, gastrointestinal illnesses and tetanus, according to the release.

If a resident comes in contact with flood water, they should wash the exposed areas with soap and clean water as soon as possible. If soap and water aren’t available, they should use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer.

Any food not a waterproof container that touches flood water should be thrown out, according to the release.