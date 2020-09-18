Sonoma County jobless rate falls to 7.7% in August

Sonoma County’s unemployment in August fell to 7.7%, an encouraging sign for a local workforce gradually recovering from the devastating economic fallout wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

That number represents a significant improvement from the 9.8% jobless rate in July, when unemployment dropped into single digits for the first time since the start of the pandemic in March.

The August rate is a sharp decline from the 14.5% peak of county joblessness in April, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

Last month, there were a total of 19,500 county residents without jobs, 5,200 fewer than in July when 24,700 people were out of work. That’s still far worse than a year ago, when only 7,200 were unemployed, and the August 2019 jobless level was at 2.7% during a healthy economy.

