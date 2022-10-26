Five Sonoma County law enforcement agencies will be accepting unwanted medications, vape pens and electronic cigarettes Saturday as part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The participating agencies are the Sebastopol Police Department (6850 Laguna Parkway), Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (500 City Center Drive), Cotati Police Department (at the Ray Miller Community Center, 216 E. School St.), Petaluma Police Department (969 Petaluma Blvd. N.) and Cloverdale Police Department (112 Broad St.).

All of the Take Back events are Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Our community participation is important because it reduces the chances of young people using prescription medications that are not for them,” said Kevin Kilgore, deputy chief of the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. “It also helps anyone who may have expired medications to dispose of those in a proper, environmentally sound manner.

“Any type of medication someone may want to get rid of, bring those and we will happily assist them in this important project.”

Medications taken to a Take Back site must be in a secure, sealed container. Liquids and creams are included in the effort. Personal information should be removed for privacy and safety reasons.

Batteries must be removed from vape pens and e-cigarettes.

Items that will not be accepted include illicit substances, needles/syringes and devices with embedded batteries.

Around the North Bay, the Calistoga Police Department, St. Helena Police Department, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in both Napa and Yountville, Fort Bragg Police Department and Lakeport Police Department will also be hosting Take Back events.

National Take Backs in April collected about 360 tons of unwanted substances at 5,144 sites nationwide, according to DEA figures. California agencies collected more than 19 tons.

