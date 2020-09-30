Sonoma County mustering more fire resources before heat and winds return

More than 2,000 firefighters continued battling the 48,440-acre Glass fire straddling Napa and Sonoma counties on Wednesday after activity around eastern Santa Rosa slowed but picked up in the northern Napa Valley, threatening Calistoga, Angwin and St. Helena.

The fire burned fiercely in Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and in the volcanic peaks of the Palisades, threatening a run toward Lake County along the Highway 29 corridor.

With an eye toward the heat and winds forecast for Thursday afternoon, Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said they are working to increase the number of fire engines patrolling in Sonoma County to attack any new fires that might ignite and help fight any flare ups within the Glass fire perimeter around eastern Santa Rosa.

Gossner said they will be asking for even more from local fire resources already stretched thin because of the unprecedented demand for firefighters across the state. Across California, more than 18,700 firefighters were battling 27 major wildfires, officials said Wednesday.

“We know we have weather coming in, we know we have fire on the ground, we need all of our citizens to pay attention,” Gossner said.

Favorable weather conditions Tuesday turned the Glass fire’s momentum away from Santa Rosa, allowing crews to build and strengthen fire breaks in critical areas along Calistoga Road, in Sugarloaf Ridge and Trione-Annadel state parks. Thousands of city residents were allowed to return home to some neighborhoods including Rincon Valley, around Summerfield Road and even Skyhawk, where at least 15 homes were destroyed late Sunday.

Countywide, the toll of lost homes still stood at 28, but county officials suggested that was likely outdated, indicating that the damage could extend to hundreds of homes.

Additional evacuations came late Tuesday in northern Napa Valley near Calistoga, and authorities did not rule out additional orders for Sonoma County amid the worsening conditions Thursday and Friday.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Ray Navarro, speaking at Cal Fire’s 11 a.m. incident briefing, said the city allowed thousands of people to return home Tuesday after close consultation with Cal Fire because it was deemed safe to do so, but they will be monitoring fire behavior closely in the coming days.

“We’re making these decisions with a lot of thought and preparation ... we don’t foresee any immediate reopenings in the next day or so,” Navarro said.

Napa County Undersheriff John Crawford urged people to heed evacuation orders and stay out of those areas.

“The evacuated zones are dangerous, there is still active fire, there are trees falling without warning, there are power poles on the ground, we ask for your continued patience,” Crawford said.

The National Weather Service has declared a red flag warning effective 1 p.m. Thursday in the North Bay mountains, indicating dangerous fire conditions due to 10-to-20 mph winds with gusts over 25 to 30 mph on ridgetops and higher elevations. The warning continues through 6 p.m. Friday.

Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls has said the red flag event is unlike previous warnings because the winds expected Thursday will be coming from the northwest, and are not the drier northeastern “Diablo winds” that have contributed to fire disasters in previous years like the 2017 firestorm. But the combination of high temperatures, dry conditions and an existing major wildfire makes any kind of wind — even an onshore flow that might have picked up moisture from the sea — could have disastrous affect on the ground.

A northwestern portion of the Glass fire north of St. Helena Road was in places difficult to contain, particularly around Gates Road, raising concerns about the fire’s spread toward Petrified Forest Road, the Mark West Springs corridor and the 2017 Tubbs fire burn scar.

Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said the northwestern winds are likely to push the fire back into itself, and successful operations including back burns along Calistoga and Petrified Forest roads had strengthened their holds in the area.

Gossner also said that area of the fire had been a concern because it was “in alignment with that Mark West drainage again” but the direction of the upcoming wind combined with ground efforts gave him an optimistic outlook.

“We feel good about what we’ve done to protect communities going forward,” Gossner said.

Tactical patrols continued monitoring hot spots of the fire around Santa Rosa’s Oakmont community and Highway 12.

A firing operation Tuesday cleared fire-prone brush in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park above Kenwood “that’ sealed that fire,” according to Brunton.

In Trione-Annadel State park, crews with hand tools, drip torches and a chain saw lit control burns and dug fire breaks to corral the blaze in the northernmost reaches of the park — a heavily wooded gateway that if allowed to burn could send fire into neighborhoods along Summerfield Road and into Bennett Valley.

Wednesday, the Napa Valley was completely choked with smoke and the fire remained active.

Off Old Lawley Toll Road on Calistoga’s northeastern edge, active fire had thwarted attempts at some earlier fire breaks, and engine crews were struggling to get through the rough terrain and get close to fire, Sonoma Valley Fire Engineer Scott Maxwell said.

A fire broke out at the edge of a vineyard just east of Calistoga city limits and fire officials had decided to let the fire burn across the hill to a dozer line and Highway 29.

Part of a water tender crew, Maxwell said they were carrying 2,000 gallons of water to refill engines battling hot spots in the steep hills along the small city’s northeastern edge from Tubbs to Bale lanes.

Maxwell said they had strong plans for how to keep the fire out of Calistoga, and they are anticipating increased activity as temperatures rise and the wind picks up.

“It’s a possibility, you never know what the fire is going to do when we have embers flying half a mile away and starting new fires,” Maxwell said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

