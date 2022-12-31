Sonoma County nonprofit hosts Kwanzaa celebration in Santa Rosa

The NuBridges Kwanzaa event at the Arlene Francis Center honored African American culture and African heritage with music, arts and crafts, a movie and candle lighting.|
December 31, 2022, 3:52PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

NuBridges Youth Collective along with the Nubian Cafe Collective held its third annual Karamu, a communal feast on the sixth day of Kwanzaa, at the Arelene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Kwanzaa was founded by Maulana Karenga, an African-American activist who is currently the chair of the Africana Studies Department at CSU Long Beach, as a celebration of African-American culture and heritage.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor