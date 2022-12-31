Sonoma County nonprofit hosts Kwanzaa celebration in Santa Rosa

NuBridges Youth Collective along with the Nubian Cafe Collective held its third annual Karamu, a communal feast on the sixth day of Kwanzaa, at the Arelene Francis Center in Santa Rosa. Kwanzaa was founded by Maulana Karenga, an African-American activist who is currently the chair of the Africana Studies Department at CSU Long Beach, as a celebration of African-American culture and heritage.