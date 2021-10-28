Sonoma County official quits, citing frustrations over microaggressions, racial bias

Citing her frustration over daily microaggressions and race bias, Sonoma County’s top economic development official is leaving after only 2½ years in the job.

In an email to her fellow department heads, Sheba Person-Whitley said she has accepted an appointment with U.S. Department of Commerce.

“My time here has been fraught with me doing my very best to perform my duties as Executive Director while managing the stresses and harm caused as a result of racial bias and microaggression,” Person-Whitley wrote.

“This is heartbreaking for me personally and professionally as a Black woman,” Person-Whitley wrote. “It is my sincere hope that the community will continue to work together to address these issues.”

Person-Whitley became executive director of the county’s Economic Development Board in 2019, taking over for Ben Stone who ran the department for more than 30 years.

In her email Wednesday, Person-Whitley said it was an honor to lead the board and praised the dedication and skill of her team.

Before coming to Sonoma County, Person-Whitley worked as an economic development manager in Stockton and held various roles in economic development departments in Louisiana and North Carolina.

Person-Whitely is the second high-ranking Black county official to leave in the last six months.

Former Director of the Department of Health Services Barbie Robinson, who is Black, quit in April. Last November, she described the frustration of navigating double standards that were not applied to her white male predecessor.

At the time, Person-Whitley also said she was excluded from county economic initiatives that would typically include the county economic development board.

Person-Whitley’s last day with the county will be Dec. 27, according to her email.

Person-Whitley was not immediately available for comment. Members of the Board of Supervisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

