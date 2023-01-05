Sonoma County emergency officials issued an evacuation warning just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for residents in low-lying areas of the lower Russian River from Healdsburg to Jenner, amid worsening predictions for flooding in the area amid a series of upcoming storms.

The warning is not an order but an alert that flooding is forecast along the river beginning late Thursday. Evacuation orders could be coming in the future from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, and residents should be prepared to evacuate to higher ground on a moment's notice, Sonoma County Communications Manager Paul Gullixson said.

LIVE UPDATES: Click here for the latest news and information related to the massive storm hitting the North Bay

Federal projections for the river at Guerneville show the river reaching flood stage late Thursday, dropping below flood level for a few days, then rising to nearly 40 feet early Monday, or about eight feet above flood stage, according to the latest models from the California Nevada River Forecast Center operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The river could linger above flood stage for several days as the current storm and others on the way work their way through the watershed.

Gullixson said several thousand people would be covered by the warning, which was to be issued through Nixle and through wireless emergency alert, or WEA.

Residents can consult a map at socoemergency.org to see if they are affected.

County officials are opening an evacuation shelter in the Kraft Building at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa for those who need a safe, dry place to go.