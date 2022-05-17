Subscribe

Sonoma County prosecutor now facing charges following DUI arrest

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 17, 2022, 2:52PM
A Sonoma County prosecutor has been charged with two misdemeanors following her arrest last month for suspicion of DUI in Santa Rosa.

Deputy District Attorney Jenica Popik Leonard is facing two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The case is being handled by the California Attorney General’s office. Leonard was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

It was not immediately clear when Leonard is expected to appear in court.

Santa Rosa police arrested Leonard at about 5:20 p.m April 15 at College and Mendocino avenues.

Leonard had rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection. She and the other driver pulled into a nearby parking lot to exchange information where she struck another parked vehicle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

There were no injuries reported.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test that showed Leonard’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the state’s 0.08% legal limit, police said.

Leonard received a medical examination before she was booked into Sonoma County Jail.

Officials have not specified whether Leonard was working at the time of her arrest.

