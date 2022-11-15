Sonoma County public health officials are hosting an online public forum Tuesday afternoon to provide an update on the main trio of respiratory viruses currently affecting local residents.

Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer, and two local physicians will discuss the spread of the flu and respiratory syncytial, or RSV, viruses, as well as the cororavirus that causes COVID 19.

Flu and RSV cases were on the rise in the county in early November, sooner than usual, Kathryn Pack, health program manager for the county’s epidemiology team, recently told The Press Democrat.

Tuesday 4 p.m. webinar can be streamed live in English on the County of Sonoma Facebook page, or via Zoom at bit.ly/3g21Rph.

A Spanish interpretation of the webinar will be available on the County of Sonoma YouTube channel.

Dr. Mase will be joined by Dr. Gary Green, an infectious disease specialist with Sutter Health and Dr. Jennifer Fish, a family medicine specialist with Santa Rosa Community Health.

For early registration and the chance to pose written questions to panelists during the briefing, visit bit.ly/3UXH1pS. The public is also invited to submit questions in advance to publicaffairs@sonoma-county.org.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.