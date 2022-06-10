Sonoma County races hinge on more election results, expected Friday

Sonoma County election officials expected to release updated returns for Tuesday’s primary, and the new numbers could prove decisive for some key races that remain undecided.

Results last updated before midnight Tuesday included 57,000 counted ballots. An estimated 47,000 ballots, including those cast by mail and provisional ballots, remain to be processed, Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said Friday morning.

The next batch of results was set to be released after 3 p.m. Friday, said Proto.

Races for Sonoma County Sheriff, a judicial seat on Sonoma County Superior Court and County Superintendent of Schools hang in the balance, with the possibility of November runoffs still on the table.

“We’re working as quickly as we can but we want to make sure we get everything counted accurately,” Proto said.

There are 304,008 registered voters in the county. Voter turnout is at 34%, based on the number of ballots that the office has signature-checked, Proto said.

Sonoma County Sheriff

Current results have Eddie Engram in the lead with 50% of the 52,561 votes counted - just shy of the threshold the 50%-plus-one threshold he needs to win the race outright.

Engram, 48, is a Sonoma County assistant sheriff.

His closed opponent, Carl Tennenbaum, a 65-year-old retired San Francisco police sergeant, trailed with 26.99%, while Dave Edmonds, a 59-year-old former Sheriff’s Office Capt., had 13.47%.

The race for sheriff was the marquee contest on the local ballot, and just the second contested contest for the post in the past quarter century. It came in the shadow of a national movement urging greater police transparency and accountability, placing greater scrutiny on local departments including the Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Burke, the former Healdsburg police chief who died suddenly in April after pulling out of the sheriff’s race, received 9.54% of votes.

Superior Court judge

In one of two races for Superior Court judge, the margin between Joseph Passalacqua, 60, and Oscar Pardo, 49, is razor thin.

Passalacqua, a defense attorney, has 50.76% of the 49,762 votes counted Tuesday night, and Pardo, a civil litigator, has 49.24%.

The race was one of two judges races on the ballot this year - an unusual occurrence in that judges races typically only reach ballots when a vacancy on the bench corresponds with a general election.

Superior court judges serve six-year terms and must then run for reelection.

The other race for judge was a landslide. Laura Passaglia McCarthy, a 42-year-old court commissioner, received 81.89% of the vote. Her opponent, defense attorney John LemMon, 59, received 18.11%.

County Superintendent of Schools

As the numbers stand, the top vote-getters for county superintendent of schools, Amie Carter and Brad Coscarelli, are poised for a November runoff.

Carter, an assistant superintendent with the Marin County Office of Education, had 44.53% of the 49,288 votes counted Tuesday night, while Coscarelli, the Hidden Valley Elementary principal, had 33.53%.

Ron Meza Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District and the third candidate in the race, received 21.94%.

California’s county superintendents of schools are responsible for overseeing local school districts’ fiscal stability and services provided by the county office of education, including special education and other academic support.

2nd District Supervisor

In the race for 2nd District Supervisor, incumbent David Rabbitt had a comfortable lead over his opponent Blake Hooper, but both candidates said Wednesday they were waiting for Friday’s results.

Rabbitt has 58.75% of the 10,843 votes counted Tuesday night. Hooper and Kevin Hayenga, another candidate for the seat, were trailing with 35.97% and 5.28% of the vote.

While the candidates for sheriff, judge and superintendent can pick up votes all across the county because the offices are countywide positions, candidates for 2nd District Supervisor have a smaller pool of voters.

The 2nd District has 64,325 registered voters, according to Proto. The district includes Petaluma, Penngrove, Cotati, a sliver of Rohnert Park, Bloomfield, Two Rock, and the San Pablo Bay shore out to Sears Point.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Staff reporters Emily Wilder, Kaylee Tornay and Colin Atagi contributed to this story.

