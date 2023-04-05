For a short time Tuesday, Donald J. Trump did something few people could ever hope to accomplish. He united Fox News and MSNBC, the poles of American mainstream media.

The two news networks were offering very different commentary, but their video feeds and graphics were virtually indistinguishable, the same courthouse security team front and center as the world waited for the former President to enter a Manhattan courthouse.

“TRUMP UNDER ARREST AT NEW YORK CRIMINAL COURT,” MSNBC announced.

“TRUMP BEING PROCESSED INSIDE NY COURTHOUSE,” Fox declared.

It may have been the first time Trump emerged as a force of unity. And possibly the last, though of course that remains to be seen.

The most divisive political figure in modern American history broke new ground once again when he walked inside that court building, presumably to be fingerprinted and read the 34 felony counts levied by the grand jury of the County of New York. It was an event that represents either an overdue act of courage by prosecutors or a weaponized partisan attack by a liberal cabal, depending on whom you ask.

Regardless, the gravity of the moment was inescapable. A former United States President is being prosecuted in a court of law, even as he prepares for another run at the office in 2024. The scene resonated on the sidewalks of New York City, on the websites of every news organization in the country and here in Sonoma County.

“It is a tragic moment in some ways, to have this happen to a chief executive,” said Ken Fox, a retired educator who taught U.S. history and government at Piner High School for 38 years and lives in Santa Rosa. “But it also shows no one is above the law. The law must prevail with facts. That’s a positive thing for our country.”

And the rest of world is watching, Fox said.

“That we’re true to what we’re bragging about,” he explained. “Every student that pledges the flag, and every adult, ends it ‘with liberty and justice for all.’”

That justice extends even to the man who held the most powerful position in the nation a little more than two years ago.

At 88, Fox still works as a substitute teacher. His hunger for current events hasn’t waned. (He was watching Trump’s arraignment on CNN when reached by phone.) Nor has his knowledge of American history.

The only parallel Ken Fox could draw to Tuesday’s images was Watergate. He had been at Piner for about four years when Richard Nixon and his inner circle were drawn into a scandal that resulted in Senate hearings and, ultimately, the then-President’s impeachment and resignation.

Ken Fox’s take? Nixon is looking a lot better these days.

“We were appalled at what happened then,” Fox said. “But now, comparing it to the kind of things we see (Trump) is alleged to have done, they pale. Because Nixon knew the Constitution. He made a mistake, but he wasn’t dumb. The guy we have now doesn’t even understand the Constitution of the United States.”

Some would disagree on who really doesn’t understand the Constitution.

Sonoma County’s votes are reliably blue, its reputation veering toward “organic oat milk.” But it is not a political monolith. Trump supporters like Matt Heath are adamant that Tuesday’s arraignment was a dangerous farce.

“Both a federal judge and previous New York judge did not pursue this indictment for a reason,” said Heath, chair of the Republican Party of Sonoma County. “It’s clearly a political prosecution of a presidential candidate. Meanwhile, hardened criminals get a slap on the wrist in New York.

“It is apparent that the New York DA is trying to make a name for themselves by participating in this left-wing-orchestrated political prosecution to stop Trump from being elected President in 2024.”

Asked whether he is ready to move on from Trump, who is never far from his next explosive controversy, Heath said, “President Trump accomplished more in his four years than most Presidents have in their entire political careers.”

He ticked off a list of achievements: no new wars, Russia and China “held at bay,” insulin prices at record lows, criminal justice reform that released thousands of men of color and “a roaring economy that every American felt.”

“I am confident Americans are continuing to lose faith in the Democrat Party and will not fall for this political ploy, and elect a Republican President in 2024!” Heath said.

Regardless of the politics, Santa Rosa Junior College instructor Johannes van Gorp stressed the magnitude of Tuesday’s spectacle. In fact, he was already preparing his political science students for it Monday.