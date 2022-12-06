Sonoma County residents can expect repeated bouts of rain, below-freezing temps this week

Multiple rainstorms, below-freezing temperatures and frost are expected to hit Sonoma County this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm that has brought in waves of rain since Saturday will continue into the early afternoon on Tuesday, said Sean Miller, meteorologist for the weather service’s Monterey office.

Scattered showers are expected across the North Bay until the storm ends, though there is a 15% chance of thunderstorms.

📡Radar Update 6:25 AM - Another work week is upon us. May need to grab an umbrella on your way out the door early this morning. Scattered showers will continue to move through area. Some showers may result in brief heavy rain. #cawx pic.twitter.com/V23vPURaoh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 5, 2022

So far, the storm has dropped between a ¼ inch and 2 inches of rain on some parts of Sonoma County. The most rainfall, between 1½ to 2 inches, was recorded in eastern Santa Rosa spanning toward St. Helena in Napa County, while the least amount was recorded in Bodega Bay and the northwest portion of the county, around Sea Ranch and Stewarts Point.

Through Tuesday afternoon, the storm will drop about another ⅒ of an inch of rain on the region, Miller said.

“Some folks are gonna get a little and some folks will get nothing,” he said, referencing how the continuing rain will affect the North Bay.

Clear skies will return to the North Bay starting Tuesday afternoon and last until Thursday afternoon. But by Thursday evening another storm is expected to roll in, Miller said.

Rain from this storm will continue until about noon Friday. Clear skies will briefly return until Saturday evening when another storm will begin and last through early Sunday.

“We’re gonna be in an unsettled pattern and we’re gonna have rain chances from late week all the way into the weekend,” Miller said. “People will want to check up on the forecast details if they are going outside.”

These weekend systems will bring as much as 2 more inches of rain, with the highest accumulation happeing in the coastal mountains, added Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist in the NWS Monterey office.

Miller said rain totals for the season are a bit low, with the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa registering nearly 3½ inches below average. However, the rain that the North Bay has received since Saturday has been widespread and “soaking,” which is a good sign for the rest of the wet season.

“We are not getting really heavy stuff that runs off and causes widespread flooding,” he said, adding that the rain has also helped to reduce the region’s fire risk.

“Everything is getting wet. Soils are getting moist,” he said. “That’s just really helpful in terms of knocking down that potential.”

Miller encouraged Sonoma County residents to clean their gutters and check storm drains before the next downpour to prevent clogs of leaves or other debris.

Sonoma County residents, especially those living in valleys, can expect fog in the evenings and mornings until at least midweek, Miller said.

Most of the fog will begin to dissipate once the sun rises.

Temperature highs throughout the week will reach into the mid- to upper-50s, which will be just below normal for this time of year, Miller said.

Cloudless skies on Wednesday and Thursday morning, will allow for temperatures to drop, possibly below freezing, Miller said.

And, areas in the hills of Sonoma County will see lows between the upper 30s to the lower 40s, depending on elevation.

The valleys, such as Santa Rosa, could experience temperatures as low as 26 degrees and possible frost.

“For pretty much any of the mornings going forward where we do not have rain ongoing and clouds to kind of keep it a little warmer, there will be a chance for frost,” Miller said.

After Thursday morning, lows will remain in the 30s through Monday.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. Her Twitter is madi.smals.