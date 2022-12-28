Following a storm that soaked the soil, revived local creeks and left some low-lying roadways submerged, Sonoma County residents can anticipate another heavy round of rain starting Thursday and potential flooding leading into the weekend, according to officials.

The next storm is expected to bring up to 6 inches to areas to the wettest parts of Sonoma County, according to the National Weather Service. Santa Rosa and Napa could receive 3 to 4 inches.

That’s on top of the last storm, which started late Monday and concluded early afternoon Tuesday. It dropped up to 3 inches across most of the region and double that amount on Mount Tamalpais in Marin County, said Brian Garcia, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office.

The new rainfall brought the totals recorded at Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport to 8.36 inches for the current water year, which started Oct. 1. That is about 2.7 inches below the long-term average for this time of year.

Psst....you awake? Here's a sneak peak at how much more rain could fall between Dec 29-31 to finish off the year. Could see 1-6" with highest totals along coast & over mountains. #rain #BayArea #cawx pic.twitter.com/w6bFwEyyO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

Garcia said the rain was mostly beneficial ― soaking into the soil without causing mudslides or major flooding. He called it a “Goldilocks” storm because the amount of rain was “just right.”

“Obviously there were impacts in Sonoma County yesterday (Tuesday) because of the rainfall and because of wind but it wasn’t an extreme event,” he said. “Everything stayed relatively well-behaved.”

Tuesday road closures caused by flooding, included Slusser Road between River Road and Laughlin Road and Mark West Station Road between Starr Road and Old Vine Lane, both near Windsor.

Mark West Station Road was reopened by Wednesday afternoon, according to a county database on road conditions.

A driver gets a push from another after stalling his Jeep in flood waters in Windsor, Ca., Tuesday morning. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea #Cawx pic.twitter.com/t6iptWLZT6 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 27, 2022

The Sonoma County Fire District, which covers a wide swath of the region outside Santa Rosa, had few reports of downed trees and flooded roadways Tuesday after the rain slowed, said Karen Hancock, a community outreach specialist with the agency.

Firefighters responded to a report of a tree that toppled into a mobile home 11 p.m. Tuesday at the 200 block of Magnolia Avenue.

A 50-foot stone pine fell into the front of the home, shattering a front window, creating a hole in the ceiling and blocking the entrance to the front porch.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the family in the home had evacuated. Sonoma County Fire District personnel determined the home was not safe and the family found another location to stay for the night, Hancock said.

There were no injuries.

Hancock said the ground around the large stone pine was very wet and she believes the wind could have been a contributing factor to the tree fall.

Sonoma County Fire is prepping for more weather-related calls in the next few days because, now that he ground is saturated with water from the previous rainfall, there is a higher chance for more roadway hazards and floods, Hancock said.

We got a good soaking! Here are rain totals across the region on Dec 26-27 ranging from 0.5" in Central CA up to 4" in North Bay with locally higher amounts of 5-6" at Mt. Tamalpais & Santa Cruz Mtns. Wet pattern continues through Jan 4! #cawx #BayArea #rain pic.twitter.com/3BM291YNVx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 28, 2022

Incoming storm

The upcoming storm is scheduled to roll in about 10 p.m. Wednesday, starting with some stray sprinkles, Garcia said.

By about 3 a.m. Thursday, the storm will deliver a continuous soft rain throughout the area and then shift into scattered storms by 7 a.m.

Stronger rains will pelt Sonoma County from about mid afternoon Thursday until early Friday, Garcia said.

Residents will have a short break from the rain Friday morning into the afternoon, when showers will continue until they taper off Saturday night, leading into New Year’s Day.

Garcia said small-scale flooding will be expected in many of the same spots that received an influx of water Monday and Tuesday, such as Mark West Creek, Santa Rosa Creek and low-lying areas in flood planes. However, the floodwaters in these areas could be higher because the previous storm already soaked the surrounding areas.

“It’ll just be soggy and boggy,” he said.

The Russian River is expected to rise to about 21.83 feet near Guerneville by about midnight Jan. 1, Garcia said. This is still about 10 feet below the flood stage of 32 feet.

Santa Rosa will likely see clogged storm drains and potentially flooded intersections on Saturday, when the rain is expected to pick up, said Santa Rosa Fire Department Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Sonoma County residents can expect a light breeze during the storm, but not any strong winds.

How to prepare

Santa Rosa residents can prep for the incoming rainfall by cleaning out their gutters, storm drains and drainage ditches during breaks in rainfall so that “water flows where it is supposed to go,” Lowenthal said.

The previous storm and gusty winds brought in a lot of debris, which could block up these systems and lead to property damage if not properly maintained.

Lowenthal also said areas surrounding the Glass Fire burn scar will be more at risk for mudslides or debris flows this weekend.

“We haven’t had the rainfall rates that can cause any major issues with our burn scar but our burn scar is still at risk for significant rainfall,” he said.

He said residents in the area should be more weary and prepared for the upcoming storm.

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North located at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24/7.

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

Hancock urged residents to be informed about the storm and to sign up for notices from Sonoma County emergency alert system.

“Be prepared,” she said. “Have your emergency preparedness kits ready.”

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.