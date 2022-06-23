Sonoma County says deal reached to allow for voter-backed Sheriff’s Office oversight

Sonoma County has reached an agreement over the scope of voter-backed expansion of civilian oversight of the Sheriff's Office.

The breakthrough, announced Thursday, came with two law enforcement unions that opposed Measure P, which granted the county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach greater authority and disciplinary powers in internal affairs investigations as well as a bigger budget.

The agreement provides the watchdog office the ability to pursue “independent investigations of serious instances of alleged misconduct, with greater access to and cooperation with Sheriff’s Office internal investigations,” according to a county announcement.

The deal was reached with unions representing sheriff’s deputies and correctional employees. They contended the Board of Supervisors’ move to place Measure P on the 2020 ballot, where it was overwhelmingly approved by voters, violated state law because the county had not negotiated with the labor groups about changes in the way it investigates and disciplines peace officers.

A state labor board sided with that stance in 2021, effectively gutting much of the measure.

“The county is pleased that this agreement affirms the will of the voters regarding IOLERO’s expanded powers and duties while also recognizing the associations’ legitimate interests and statutory rights in negotiating over those powers and duties,” Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore said in the county’s written announcement. “The parties’ collaborative efforts produced a comprehensive, effective and responsible agreement governing the implementation of Measure P.”

Measure P was opposed by Sheriff Mark Essick and the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, which represents correctional employees and dispatchers.

“As law enforcement professionals, the DSA’s members understand that effective law enforcement depends on the community’s trust,” Cody Ebert, president of the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, said in the county’s written announcement. “The DSA is proud to have partnered with the county and SCLEA to make sure new law enforcement oversight measures are both effective at building and maintaining the community’s trust, and fair to the deputies putting their lives on the line for the public’s safety”

Measure P passed with nearly 65% of the vote in the wake of the summer protests against police brutality and racism that flooded the streets of Sonoma County and across the nation following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis officer. It increased IOLERO’s budget to 1% of the Sheriff’s Office’s, allowing it to hire additional staff.

It gave also the watchdog agency significantly more funding and power — including the authority to independently investigate and subpoena the Sheriff’s Office and recommend discipline of employees for misconduct.

But Essick and the two Sheriff’s Office unions questioned its legality. They were part of a powerful coalition of police labor groups, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and other officials who opposed the measure.

The two unions took their case to the Public Employee Relations Board, an state agency that adjudicates issues impacting local and state government employees. It struck down parts of the measure last summer after it determined deputies were entitled to meet and confer on the measure because it substantially and negatively changed their working conditions.

The county appealed that ruling, and the American Civil Liberties Union sided with the county, contending the labor board’s ruling was flawed. The status of that appeal was not immediately clear from the county’s announcement Thursday.

After the labor board’s June 2021 order, “the county and the associations came together in a mutual effort to implement the voters’ will, ensure that IOLERO’s expanded authority represented smart and effective law enforcement oversight, and treat the associations’ members fairly,” the county said in its announcement. “The agreement meets all of these goals.”

Damian Evans, president of the Sonoma County Law Enforcement Association, welcomed the agreement.

“The agreement strikes the right balance between increased transparency and oversight and fair and consistent investigatory procedures for the affected Correctional Deputies, Sergeants and Dispatchers,” he said in the county announcement. “We are encouraged that the county, IOLERO, SCLEA and the DSA can move forward together to better serve the citizens of Sonoma County.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.