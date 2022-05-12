Sonoma County sheriff: Detectives seize baby raccoon found in Santa Rosa woman’s car

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a baby raccoon from a Santa Rosa woman who had the animal in her car, authorities said.

Detectives found the raccoon on Monday, after they saw a dump trailer with a false license plate attached to the woman’s car in the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer had been stolen in Petaluma just over a year ago, the report said.

The detectives talked to the woman, Corey Crabtree, 37, and learned that she was wanted by authorities in San Bernadino County for theft-related charges.

They searched her car and found the baby raccoon in the passenger seat, the Sheriff’s Office said. She told authorities she was taking care of it.

Crabtree told the detectives she had bought the trailer and found the raccoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

California’s Fish and Game law prohibits the possession or transportation of a raccoon without a permit.

The detectives gave the raccoon to wildlife rescue officials, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crabtree was cited for the warrant and information about the stolen trailer was forwarded to the county District Attorney’s Office for review, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.