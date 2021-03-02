Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrest three suspected catalytic converter thieves near Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department charged three people arrested early Saturday morning with multiple felonies after the deputies found what they allege to be a stolen catalytic converter.

If deputies are correct, the theft is the latest incident in a long string of catalytic converter robberies in Sonoma County.

An observer alerted deputies at around 4 a.m. that they saw three people walking around a car at the intersection of Santa Rosa Avenue and Oceanic Way. The observer then heard power tools, according to a report on the Sonoma Sheriff Facebook page.

Deputies contacted the suspects and found tools as well as a catalytic converter, according to authorities. The car the two men and one woman were spotted near was found to be missing its converter.

The arrested were Jimmy Diaz, 44, of El Sobrante, McKenzie Tidd, 27, of Richmond, and Marvin Washington, 42, of Vallejo.

All three face felony charges of conspiracy, receiving stolen property and grand theft. They also face midemeanor possession of burlary tools. Tidd and Washington also face misdemeanor drug charges.

The three were released under measures the county has implemented to reduce the jail population during the pandemic, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Misti Wood.

Santa Rosa and the county at large has seen a spree of catalytic converter thefts. The parts are valuable because they contain precious metals, and tempting to thieves because they can be removed with relative ease, according to law enforcement officials.

From Nov. 1 through Feb. 25, the Santa Rosa Police Department alone received reports of 167 such thefts, according to data a department spokesperson provided. Other Sonoma County cities have also seen waves of catalytic converter theft.

