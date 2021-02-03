Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy investigated for discrepancies in report on church

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy whose account of a Santa Rosa-area church service that violated public health guidelines conflicted with reports by county code enforcement officials and The Press Democrat.

The county’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review & Outreach, also known as IOLERO, forwarded two citizen complaints to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, said Karlene Navarro, the department’s director. Those formal complaints, which referenced the newspaper’s article about Spring Hills Church, cited inconsistencies in Sheriff’s Deputy Aziz Atallah’s report, and allege potential dishonesty, conflict of interest by sheriff’s staff and selective enforcement of the county’s health order tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Atallah, a five-year member of the Sheriff’s Office and a current patrol deputy, was dispatched to the church in Fulton on Jan. 24, according to documents obtained by The Press Democrat through a public records request. A weekend patrol sergeant dispatched the deputy to the church in response to a Press Democrat reporter calling to inquire about a tip from the public that the church had been holding indoor services in defiance of the county’s health order, with many attendees not wearing masks.

Atallah reported arriving at Spring Hills Church at 10:12 a.m., near the end of its hourlong Sunday morning 9:30 a.m. service, according to the record. During a 17-minute visit, which he wrote included speaking with church staff and performing a walkthrough of the expansive church campus, he noted seeing no more than 15 people, all wearing masks during a “small outdoor church gathering.” Everyone on the property was complying with the public health order, Atallah reported, and church services were nearly finished for the day.

That account contradicted a report by county code enforcement staff, which documented 130 people, many of whom were not wearing masks, attending the same, primarily indoor service, according to Tennis Wick, director of the county’s permit department. Code enforcement officials, who were investigating the fourth complaint in four months alleging that Spring Hills Church was holding large, indoor services, subsequently fined the church $100 for violating the public health order. It was the first fine levied against a church in Sonoma County since the coronavirus pandemic began last March.

Atallah’s report also conflicted with what a Press Democrat reporter witnessed from a church parking lot a few moments after Atallah reported leaving the church, with dozens of cars still there and parishioners continuing to exit the main building, milling about and socializing. Many were without face masks. Approaching the church’s final service for the day, at 11:15 a.m., scores of vehicles again filled the church’s two large parking lots, and parishioners totaling at least 100 people — many without masks — went inside.

“What it looked like to me was three different versions of what occurred, with two more similar than the third. So it seems appropriate for there to be an investigation,” Navarro said in an interview, concurring with her predecessor, Jerry Threet, who filed one of the two citizen complaints.

Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Board of Supervisors, who has called for more oversight of the Sheriff’s Office, agreed.

“You have to ask questions about why is that account so fundamentally different than the other accounts that were in alignment with one another,” she said.

Over the course of a week, including on Tuesday, Misti Wood, the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, repeatedly declined to answer questions about how to reconcile the clashing reports among the two county agencies that collaborate on enforcing the public health order in unincorporated Sonoma County. Four requests over two days this week for an interview with either Sheriff Mark Essick or Assistant Sheriff Jim Naugle were ignored or declined.

“The Sheriff conducts interviews on large or notable incidents, such as serious use of force cases and natural disasters. The Sheriff will not be conducting an interview on this story because it doesn't rise to that level,” Wood said in an email.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, left, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Misti Wood, center, and Sgt. Juan Valencia, the department’s other public information officer. (Erik Castro / for The Press Democrat) 2019

Wood initially stated that internal affairs investigations are confidential and cannot be discussed by the department, and on Tuesday directed The Press Democrat to the Sheriff’s Office website for information about how it investigates personnel complaints.