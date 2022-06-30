Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy saves missing Monte Rio man from Russian River

A man had to be hospitalized late Wednesday after a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy pulled him from the Russian River, authorities said.

The man, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing from his home in the Monte Rio area earlier in the evening.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page at about 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies had been searching for the man.

By about 8 p.m., a deputy found the man “in the Russian River.”

“The deputy pulled the patient out of the water and reported that the patient was hypothermic and needed immediate medical attention,” the post stated.

Authorities called in the Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, which was used to lift the man from the river bank and then quickly transport him to an awaiting Sonoma County Fire District ambulance, officials said.