Subscribe

Body found in Cloverdale field prompts Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigation

MYA CONSTANTINO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 9, 2022, 4:55PM
Updated 58 minutes ago
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2022, in a remote field off Highway 101 in Cloverdale. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2022, in a remote field off Highway 101 in Cloverdale. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in a remote field off Highway 101 in Cloverdale.

In a post Sunday on the department’s Facebook page, authorities said a community member flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 and informed him about the body.

Sheriff’s deputies also responded and then called in Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene detectives, who are continuing to investigate.

Additional information was not available Sunday.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette