Body found in Cloverdale field prompts Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigation

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon, Jan. 7, 2022, in a remote field off Highway 101 in Cloverdale. (Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office / Facebook)

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in a remote field off Highway 101 in Cloverdale.

In a post Sunday on the department’s Facebook page, authorities said a community member flagged down a California Highway Patrol officer shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Geysers Road and Highway 101 and informed him about the body.

Sheriff’s deputies also responded and then called in Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes and Crime Scene detectives, who are continuing to investigate.

Additional information was not available Sunday.

