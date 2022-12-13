Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Santa Rosa
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Santa Rosa.
Deputies were dispatched about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa after the report of a stabbing, according to a Facebook story post.
Detectives are still working on the case, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia.
No further information was released.
This story will be updated.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: