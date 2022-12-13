Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Santa Rosa

Deputies were dispatched to the report of a stabbing early Tuesday on Santa Rosa Avenue.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 13, 2022, 8:42AM
Updated 41 minutes ago

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Santa Rosa.

Deputies were dispatched about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in Santa Rosa after the report of a stabbing, according to a Facebook story post.

Detectives are still working on the case, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia.

No further information was released.

This story will be updated.

